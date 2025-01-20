International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/ukraine-loses-over-460-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1121473363.html
Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 460 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-01-20T11:01+0000
2025-01-20T11:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kursk
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d29dba1c825ca15bb180e29d2710501.jpg
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 servicepeople, four tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, 57 vehicles, five artillery pieces, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, an armored recovery vehicle, as well as four UAV control points and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 53,330 servicepeople and 308 tanks during the offensive in Kursk region, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/atrocities-against-civilians-in-russias-kursk-region-confirm-terrorist-core-of-kiev-regime---moscow-1121462945.html
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43484bee9376b01fe65b7f0faff02883.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry,
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry,

Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

11:01 GMT 20.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian forces operating in Kursk region inspect abandoned enemy armored vehicle. November 14, 2024.
Russian forces operating in Kursk region inspect abandoned enemy armored vehicle. November 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 460 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 servicepeople, four tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, 57 vehicles, five artillery pieces, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, an armored recovery vehicle, as well as four UAV control points and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Atrocities Against Civilians in Russia's Kursk Region Confirm Terrorist Core of Kiev Regime - Moscow
Yesterday, 12:00 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 53,330 servicepeople and 308 tanks during the offensive in Kursk region, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала