https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/ukraine-loses-over-460-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1121473363.html
Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 460 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-01-20T11:01+0000
2025-01-20T11:01+0000
2025-01-20T11:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kursk
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d29dba1c825ca15bb180e29d2710501.jpg
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 servicepeople, four tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, 57 vehicles, five artillery pieces, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, an armored recovery vehicle, as well as four UAV control points and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 53,330 servicepeople and 308 tanks during the offensive in Kursk region, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/atrocities-against-civilians-in-russias-kursk-region-confirm-terrorist-core-of-kiev-regime---moscow-1121462945.html
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43484bee9376b01fe65b7f0faff02883.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry,
ukraine loses, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry,
Ukraine Loses Over 460 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 460 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 servicepeople, four tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, 57 vehicles, five artillery pieces, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, an armored recovery vehicle, as well as four UAV control points and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 53,330 servicepeople and 308 tanks during the offensive in Kursk region
, the ministry added.