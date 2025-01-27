https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/ukrainian-pow-slams-overhyped-on-paper-awol-plagued-military-training-in-france--1121504739.html
Ukrainian POW Slams Overhyped ‘On Paper’ AWOL-Plagued Military Training in France
The subpar training of Ukrainian soldiers in France was just a PR stunt, a Ukrainian POW has revealed.
The subpar training of Ukrainian soldiers in France was just a PR stunt, a Ukrainian POW has revealed. The much-hyped 155th Mechanized Brigade was stocked with around 2,400 unmotivated and only partially fit troops, said Vadim Veikai, a platoon commander taken prisoner by Russian forces recently. Following its inception, the unit suffered a record number of AWOL cases, skyrocketing to as many as 1,700 soldiers, he said. Besides the dozens of deserters, “We didn’t learn anything new there,” he remarked. The Paris-trained specialists were “just names on paper,” according to the POW. Once the French-trained Ukrainian soldiers were deployed to their positions in Donetsk, they were supplied with nothing but small arms, Veikai said, adding: “The fact that they’re overhyped doesn’t mean they perform well in combat.”
Ukrainians are perceived as inferior by the British and French who offer them military training, another captive who surrendered to Russian forces revealed earlier, adding that NATO instructors rely on old methods that do not correspond to the realities of modern military conflicts.
