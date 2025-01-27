International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/ukrainian-pow-slams-overhyped-on-paper-awol-plagued-military-training-in-france--1121504739.html
Ukrainian POW Slams Overhyped ‘On Paper’ AWOL-Plagued Military Training in France
Ukrainian POW Slams Overhyped ‘On Paper’ AWOL-Plagued Military Training in France
Sputnik International
The subpar training of Ukrainian soldiers in France was just a PR stunt, a Ukrainian POW has revealed.
2025-01-27T11:29+0000
2025-01-27T11:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
france
military training
pow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1b/1121505165_94:0:1330:695_1920x0_80_0_0_4a2c2a6127791f0171c8f28d00ed46f3.jpg
The subpar training of Ukrainian soldiers in France was just a PR stunt, a Ukrainian POW has revealed. The much-hyped 155th Mechanized Brigade was stocked with around 2,400 unmotivated and only partially fit troops, said Vadim Veikai, a platoon commander taken prisoner by Russian forces recently. Following its inception, the unit suffered a record number of AWOL cases, skyrocketing to as many as 1,700 soldiers, he said. Besides the dozens of deserters, “We didn’t learn anything new there,” he remarked. The Paris-trained specialists were “just names on paper,” according to the POW. Once the French-trained Ukrainian soldiers were deployed to their positions in Donetsk, they were supplied with nothing but small arms, Veikai said, adding: “The fact that they’re overhyped doesn’t mean they perform well in combat.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/how-to-spend-900m-and-lose-nato-trained-ukrainian-155th-mechanized-brigade-1121440888.html
ukraine
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Military desertion
Sputnik International
Military desertion
2025-01-27T11:29+0000
true
PT1M07S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1b/1121505165_248:0:1175:695_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4257992e248617638cd100182527e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the subpar training of ukrainian soldiers in france was just a pr stunt, says a ukrainian pow, ukrainian pow reveals level of training in france, nato aid to ukraine, nato military training for ukraine, 155th brigade ukraine
the subpar training of ukrainian soldiers in france was just a pr stunt, says a ukrainian pow, ukrainian pow reveals level of training in france, nato aid to ukraine, nato military training for ukraine, 155th brigade ukraine

Ukrainian POW Slams Overhyped ‘On Paper’ AWOL-Plagued Military Training in France

11:29 GMT 27.01.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukrainians are perceived as inferior by the British and French who offer them military training, another captive who surrendered to Russian forces revealed earlier, adding that NATO instructors rely on old methods that do not correspond to the realities of modern military conflicts.
The subpar training of Ukrainian soldiers in France was just a PR stunt, a Ukrainian POW has revealed.
The much-hyped 155th Mechanized Brigade was stocked with around 2,400 unmotivated and only partially fit troops, said Vadim Veikai, a platoon commander taken prisoner by Russian forces recently.
Following its inception, the unit suffered a record number of AWOL cases, skyrocketing to as many as 1,700 soldiers, he said.
Besides the dozens of deserters, “We didn’t learn anything new there,” he remarked. The Paris-trained specialists were “just names on paper,” according to the POW.
Once the French-trained Ukrainian soldiers were deployed to their positions in Donetsk, they were supplied with nothing but small arms, Veikai said, adding: “The fact that they’re overhyped doesn’t mean they perform well in combat.”
French armoured fighting vehicle AMX-10RCR - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2025
Military
How to Spend €900M and Lose NATO-Trained Ukrainian 155th Mechanized Brigade
16 January, 18:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала