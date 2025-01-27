https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/ukrainian-pow-slams-overhyped-on-paper-awol-plagued-military-training-in-france--1121504739.html

Ukrainian POW Slams Overhyped ‘On Paper’ AWOL-Plagued Military Training in France

The subpar training of Ukrainian soldiers in France was just a PR stunt, a Ukrainian POW has revealed.

The subpar training of Ukrainian soldiers in France was just a PR stunt, a Ukrainian POW has revealed. The much-hyped 155th Mechanized Brigade was stocked with around 2,400 unmotivated and only partially fit troops, said Vadim Veikai, a platoon commander taken prisoner by Russian forces recently. Following its inception, the unit suffered a record number of AWOL cases, skyrocketing to as many as 1,700 soldiers, he said. Besides the dozens of deserters, “We didn’t learn anything new there,” he remarked. The Paris-trained specialists were “just names on paper,” according to the POW. Once the French-trained Ukrainian soldiers were deployed to their positions in Donetsk, they were supplied with nothing but small arms, Veikai said, adding: “The fact that they’re overhyped doesn’t mean they perform well in combat.”

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

