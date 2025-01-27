https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/us-military-industrial-complex-rakes-in-big-bucks-from-ukraine-proxy-war-1121504393.html

US Military Industrial Complex Rakes in Big Bucks from Ukraine Proxy War

US military equipment sales to surged 29% in 2024 to a record $318.7 billion, according to State Department figures.

US weapons manufacturers have raked in a fortune capitalizing on sales to foreign governments scrambling to replenish stocks drained by aiding and abetting the Kiev regime. US military equipment sales to surged 29% in 2024 to a record $318.7 billion, according to State Department figures. Shares of US weapons giants like Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), General Dynamics (GD.N), and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) are all forecast to climb. While NATO collectively financed Kiev to the tune of $191.2 billion over the past three years, the US was the largest donor of military aid ($68.9 billion), according to calculations by Sputnik, based on data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry and the University of Kiel.The US State Department reported earlier that the main buyers of American weapons were:The continuing scourge of war profiteering by the US now threatens human civilization itself, author and professor Dr. Ken Hammond told Sputnik last year, as Ukraine has been relentlessly pumped full of Western armaments.Much of the West’s vast military aid to Ukraine has proven futile and served as a legitimate target for Russia on the battlefield. A significant portion of it has also ended up in the hands of black-market dealers.

