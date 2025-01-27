International
US Military Industrial Complex Rakes in Big Bucks from Ukraine Proxy War
US military equipment sales to surged 29% in 2024 to a record $318.7 billion, according to State Department figures.
2025-01-27
US weapons manufacturers have raked in a fortune capitalizing on sales to foreign governments scrambling to replenish stocks drained by aiding and abetting the Kiev regime. US military equipment sales to surged 29% in 2024 to a record $318.7 billion, according to State Department figures. Shares of US weapons giants like Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), General Dynamics (GD.N), and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) are all forecast to climb. While NATO collectively financed Kiev to the tune of $191.2 billion over the past three years, the US was the largest donor of military aid ($68.9 billion), according to calculations by Sputnik, based on data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry and the University of Kiel.The US State Department reported earlier that the main buyers of American weapons were:The continuing scourge of war profiteering by the US now threatens human civilization itself, author and professor Dr. Ken Hammond told Sputnik last year, as Ukraine has been relentlessly pumped full of Western armaments.Much of the West’s vast military aid to Ukraine has proven futile and served as a legitimate target for Russia on the battlefield. A significant portion of it has also ended up in the hands of black-market dealers.
Svetlana Ekimenko
US Military Industrial Complex Rakes in Big Bucks from Ukraine Proxy War

As Western arms continue to flood into Ukraine, America’s military-industrial complex has been enjoying the spoils of the proxy conflict. US defense contractors have been profiting from Ukraine-related military supplies while bringing the world to the brink of war, numerous experts have told Sputnik.
US weapons manufacturers have raked in a fortune capitalizing on sales to foreign governments scrambling to replenish stocks drained by aiding and abetting the Kiev regime. US military equipment sales to surged 29% in 2024 to a record $318.7 billion, according to State Department figures.
Shares of US weapons giants like Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), General Dynamics (GD.N), and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) are all forecast to climb.
Lockheed Martin shares grew by 38.49% over the past year, reaching an all-time high of $611.74 last October.
General Dynamics has also seen its stock rise by 27.81%, reaching an all-time high of $313.39 in November 2024.
Northrop Grumman showed a 25.5% increase over the last three months of 2024.
While NATO collectively financed Kiev to the tune of $191.2 billion over the past three years, the US was the largest donor of military aid ($68.9 billion), according to calculations by Sputnik, based on data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry and the University of Kiel.
The US State Department reported earlier that the main buyers of American weapons were:
Turkiye (deliveries/modernization of F-16 aircraft worth $23 billion);
Israel (F-15 fighters for $18.8 billion);
Japan (KC-46A tanker aircraft developed by Boeing for $4.1 billion, Raytheon-made Tomahawk missiles for $2.4 billion);
Germany (Patriot missiles for $5 billion); India (MQ-9B drones for $4 billion);
South Korea (AH-64E Apache helicopters for $3.5 billion);
Romania (M1A2 Abrams tanks for $2.5 billion);
The continuing scourge of war profiteering by the US now threatens human civilization itself, author and professor Dr. Ken Hammond told Sputnik last year, as Ukraine has been relentlessly pumped full of Western armaments.
Much of the West’s vast military aid to Ukraine has proven futile and served as a legitimate target for Russia on the battlefield. A significant portion of it has also ended up in the hands of black-market dealers.
