https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/nato-dumps-almost-200-billion-into-ukraine-1121489334.html
NATO Dumps Almost $200 Billion Into Ukraine
NATO Dumps Almost $200 Billion Into Ukraine
Sputnik International
NATO countries over the past three years have financed Ukraine for $191.2 billion, more than half of which was allocated by the United States, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, Kiel University and open data.
2025-01-25T09:04+0000
2025-01-25T09:04+0000
2025-01-25T09:04+0000
nato
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
us
aid
financial aid
military aid
humanitarian aid
foreign aid
us military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119115841_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d42b25996794db5115ab086afec26aa6.jpg
Here’s the breakdown: Financial aid (for budgetary and social spending): $43.3 billion Humanitarian aid: $13.4 billion Military aid: $133.4 billion Who gave what? The US contributed 54% ($103.8 billion), making it the largest donor. The United States also provided the majority of military aid ($68.9 billion), humanitarian aid ($3.7 billion), and budgetary support ($31.2 billion). Germany was the second-largest contributor, providing $17 billion, or 8.9% of the total aid. The UK contributed $14.8 billion, or 7.7%. Other NATO countries each contributed less than 5% of the total. The West continues to invest vast sums in aid to Ukraine, but much of it has proven futile, as Kiev suffers enormous losses. Furthermore, a significant portion of Western military supplies intended for Ukraine has ended up in the hands of black market dealers. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/scholzs-cabinet-blocks-3-billion-urgent-aid-package-to-ukraine--reports-1121396374.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119115841_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f064fb26ec611a9b469b1f90fea7a872.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato countries, financed ukraine, allocated by the united states, aid, aid to ukraine
nato countries, financed ukraine, allocated by the united states, aid, aid to ukraine
NATO Dumps Almost $200 Billion Into Ukraine
The bloc has collectively financed Kiev to the tune of $191.2 billion over the past three years, according to calculations by Sputnik, based on data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry and the University of Kiel.
Financial aid (for budgetary and social spending): $43.3 billion
Humanitarian aid: $13.4 billion
Military aid: $133.4 billion
The US contributed 54% ($103.8 billion), making it the largest donor
. The United States also provided the majority of military aid ($68.9 billion), humanitarian aid ($3.7 billion), and budgetary support ($31.2 billion).
Germany was the second-largest contributor, providing $17 billion, or 8.9% of the total aid. The UK contributed $14.8 billion, or 7.7%. Other NATO countries each contributed less than 5% of the total.
The West continues to invest vast sums in aid to Ukraine, but much of it has proven futile, as Kiev suffers enormous losses. Furthermore, a significant portion of Western military supplies intended for Ukraine has ended up in the hands of black market dealers.
A US Defense Department Inspector General audit released in October 2024 revealed that hundreds of pieces of military equipment provided to Ukraine by Washington required repairs before they could be used on the battlefield.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine
hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons
, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.