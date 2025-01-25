https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/nato-dumps-almost-200-billion-into-ukraine-1121489334.html

NATO Dumps Almost $200 Billion Into Ukraine

Sputnik International

NATO countries over the past three years have financed Ukraine for $191.2 billion, more than half of which was allocated by the United States, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, Kiel University and open data.

Here’s the breakdown: Financial aid (for budgetary and social spending): $43.3 billion Humanitarian aid: $13.4 billion Military aid: $133.4 billion Who gave what? The US contributed 54% ($103.8 billion), making it the largest donor. The United States also provided the majority of military aid ($68.9 billion), humanitarian aid ($3.7 billion), and budgetary support ($31.2 billion). Germany was the second-largest contributor, providing $17 billion, or 8.9% of the total aid. The UK contributed $14.8 billion, or 7.7%. Other NATO countries each contributed less than 5% of the total. The West continues to invest vast sums in aid to Ukraine, but much of it has proven futile, as Kiev suffers enormous losses. Furthermore, a significant portion of Western military supplies intended for Ukraine has ended up in the hands of black market dealers. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.

