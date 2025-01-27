https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/what-is-known-about-the-us-colombia-showdown-over-migrants--tariffs---1121503846.html
What is Known About the US-Colombia Showdown Over Migrants & Tariffs?
What is Known About the US-Colombia Showdown Over Migrants & Tariffs?
What is known about the US-Colombia showdown over migrants and tariffs?
Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked two US planes carrying illegal migrants from landing in Bogota, accusing Donald Trump of not treating the handcuffed deportees with dignity. “I cannot allow migrants to remain in a country that does not want them; but if that country sends them back, it must be with dignity and respect for them and for our country,” he said in a post on X that included news footage showing deportees in Brazil at an airport with their hands and feet restrained.In response, Trump announced that he was slapping 25% “emergency” tariffs on all Colombian imports, which would be raised to 50% in a week. The US president added that he would also impose a “travel ban and visa sanctions” on government officials, and enhance border inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo. Petro swiftly announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 50%. Petro’s government later announced that presidential aircraft had been made available to return the migrants and guarantee them “dignified conditions.” The White House announced late on Sunday that Colombia had finally agreed to all of President Trump’s terms. “The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement.”Trump’s government is using the military to help secure the border and carry out deportations to make good on his campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration. Hundreds of people with posters and flags gathered to protest against the new immigration policies in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Protests lasted for several hours near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, local media reported.
In his first speech as the 47th US president, Donald Trump promised to immediately stop illegal immigration and begin the process of extraditing millions of migrants. However, the US and Colombia clashed on Sunday over the deportation of illegals.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked two US planes carrying illegal migrants from landing in Bogota, accusing Donald Trump of not treating the handcuffed deportees with dignity.
“I cannot allow migrants to remain in a country that does not want them; but if that country sends them back, it must be with dignity and respect for them and for our country,” he said in a post on X
that included news footage showing deportees in Brazil at an airport with their hands and feet restrained.
In response, Trump announced that he was slapping 25% “emergency” tariffs on all Colombian imports, which would be raised to 50% in a week.
The US president added that he would also impose a “travel ban and visa sanctions” on government officials, and enhance border inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo. Petro swiftly announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 50%.
“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States.”
Petro’s government later announced that presidential aircraft had been made available to return the migrants and guarantee them “dignified conditions.”
The White House announced late on Sunday that Colombia had finally agreed to all of President Trump’s terms.
“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement.”
Trump’s government is using the military to help secure the border and carry out deportations to make good on his campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration
.
Hundreds of people with posters and flags gathered to protest against the new immigration policies in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Protests lasted for several hours near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, local media reported.