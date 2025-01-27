https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/what-is-known-about-the-us-colombia-showdown-over-migrants--tariffs---1121503846.html

What is Known About the US-Colombia Showdown Over Migrants & Tariffs?

What is Known About the US-Colombia Showdown Over Migrants & Tariffs?

Sputnik International

What is known about the US-Colombia showdown over migrants and tariffs?

2025-01-27T05:53+0000

2025-01-27T05:53+0000

2025-01-27T05:53+0000

world

us

donald trump

bogota

colombia

gustavo petro

migrants

illegal migrants

deportations

tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1b/1121503673_0:28:784:469_1920x0_80_0_0_05b8afd41d5745c9404bded05590ce31.png

Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked two US planes carrying illegal migrants from landing in Bogota, accusing Donald Trump of not treating the handcuffed deportees with dignity. “I cannot allow migrants to remain in a country that does not want them; but if that country sends them back, it must be with dignity and respect for them and for our country,” he said in a post on X that included news footage showing deportees in Brazil at an airport with their hands and feet restrained.In response, Trump announced that he was slapping 25% “emergency” tariffs on all Colombian imports, which would be raised to 50% in a week. The US president added that he would also impose a “travel ban and visa sanctions” on government officials, and enhance border inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo. Petro swiftly announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 50%. Petro’s government later announced that presidential aircraft had been made available to return the migrants and guarantee them “dignified conditions.” The White House announced late on Sunday that Colombia had finally agreed to all of President Trump’s terms. “The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement.”Trump’s government is using the military to help secure the border and carry out deportations to make good on his campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration. Hundreds of people with posters and flags gathered to protest against the new immigration policies in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Protests lasted for several hours near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, local media reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/trump-administration-drafting-agreement-with-el-salvador-to-deport-migrants---reports-1121503502.html

bogota

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what is known about the us-colombia showdown over migrants and tariffs, trump mass deportations initiative, trump deportations, trump deports migrants, colombia refuses to accept migrants, us and colombia spat over illegal migrants and tariffs, will colombia accept deported migrants from the us