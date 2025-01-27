International
Trump Administration Drafting Agreement With El Salvador to Deport Migrants - Reports
Trump Administration Drafting Agreement With El Salvador to Deport Migrants - Reports
The administration of US President Donald Trump is drafting an asylum agreement with the Salvadoran government that would deport migrants from the United States to the country, CBS reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
According to the channel, the so-called "safe third country" agreement would allow US immigration officials to deport non-Salvadoran migrants to the Latin American country and deny their asylum requests in the US. According to CBS, the migrants would have to seek asylum in El Salvador, which would be designated as a "safe third country." The broadcaster recalls that such an agreement was discussed during Trump's first term, which lasted from 2017 to 2021. It is noted that the agreement between the United States and El Salvador would also allow members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Trena de Aragua to be deported to El Salvador. However, the channel emphasizes that it is not yet clear what the authorities of the Latin American country will do with the deported gang members. The channel also clarifies that at the moment, the US authorities have concluded one "safe third country" agreement with Canada. Under the agreement, the countries exchange migrants seeking asylum who have crossed the border between the United States and Canada. On Monday, Trump, in his first speech as the 47th president of the United States, promised to immediately stop illegal immigration and begin the process of extraditing millions of migrants. He also declared a national emergency over the situation at the southern border.
Trump Administration Drafting Agreement With El Salvador to Deport Migrants - Reports

00:58 GMT 27.01.2025 (Updated: 04:00 GMT 27.01.2025)
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSA member of the Texas National Guard looks on as he monitors the Rio Grande river for migrants at the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 23, 2023
A member of the Texas National Guard looks on as he monitors the Rio Grande river for migrants at the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2025
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is drafting an asylum agreement with the Salvadoran government that would deport migrants from the United States to the country, CBS reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
According to the channel, the so-called "safe third country" agreement would allow US immigration officials to deport non-Salvadoran migrants to the Latin American country and deny their asylum requests in the US. According to CBS, the migrants would have to seek asylum in El Salvador, which would be designated as a "safe third country."
The broadcaster recalls that such an agreement was discussed during Trump's first term, which lasted from 2017 to 2021. It is noted that the agreement between the United States and El Salvador would also allow members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Trena de Aragua to be deported to El Salvador. However, the channel emphasizes that it is not yet clear what the authorities of the Latin American country will do with the deported gang members.
The channel also clarifies that at the moment, the US authorities have concluded one "safe third country" agreement with Canada. Under the agreement, the countries exchange migrants seeking asylum who have crossed the border between the United States and Canada.
On Monday, Trump, in his first speech as the 47th president of the United States, promised to immediately stop illegal immigration and begin the process of extraditing millions of migrants. He also declared a national emergency over the situation at the southern border.
