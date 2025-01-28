https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/nato-engaging-in-war-crimes-using-ukrainian-hands-investigator-1121514267.html

NATO Engaging in War Crimes 'Using Ukrainian Hands': Investigator

NATO Engaging in War Crimes 'Using Ukrainian Hands': Investigator

The West has closed its eyes to the criminal behavior of its Ukrainian clients, censoring and hounding truthtellers, but justice will ultimately prevail, war crimes investigator and SMO vet Maxim Grigoryev has told Sputnik.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to a new book documenting war crimes for the period from 2023-2024, Grigoryev said investigators over the years have been “able to witness how the format of torture changed” to include the American favorite – waterboarding, after the US began to provide training support for Ukraine’s SBU.Pinochet 2.0There are “obvious parallels” between the Pinochet junta in Chile and today’s Kiev regime, Grigoryev believes, from the support each coup got from the US, to the “torture centers…the caravans of deaths of enemies of the regime,” to the “absolute support by the West” for its clients, from meetings with Western leaders to adoring press coverage.But just as “Pinochet and his gang ended badly, with only death saving him from an absolutely humiliating trial and imprisonment,” so too will the Zelensky regime eventually be abandoned and surrendered for prosecution, “like the West likes to do to all their satellites and puppets,” Grigoryev concluded.

