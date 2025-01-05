https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russia-demands-unescos-reaction-to-ukraines-attack-on-journalists-in-dpr-1121357703.html
Russia Demands UNESCO's Reaction to Ukraine's Attack on Journalists in DPR
The Russian Foreign Ministry demand that UNESCO and other international organizations react to attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian journalists in the DPR, in which freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Sunday.
"We demand that yet another brutal murder of the Russian war correspondent receive the proper reaction from [UNESCO head] Audrey Azoulay, as prescribes the mandate assigned to her. We also expect an equally decisive condemnation of this atrocity from all other human rights organizations and agencies," Zakharova said. Kiev's perceived "complete impunity and permissiveness" was a consequence of the deliberate ignoring of its crimes by such organizations as Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, UNESCO and the OSCE. "The conscious murder of Russian journalists is another cruel crime in a series of bloody atrocities of Zelensky’s regime, openly resorting to terrorist methods to eliminate his ideological opponents," Zakharova said. All those responsible for the crime against Russian journalists in Donetsk will be established and will suffer a well -deserved and inevitable punishment, she stressed. On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops deliberately struck an FPV-drone on a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway, killing freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov. Sputnik correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion, his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization. In the car, there were also two employees of Donetsk-based publication Bloknot.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry demand that UNESCO and other international organizations react to attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian journalists in the DPR, in which freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Sunday.
"We demand that yet another brutal murder of the Russian war correspondent receive the proper reaction
from [UNESCO head] Audrey Azoulay, as prescribes the mandate assigned to her. We also expect an equally decisive condemnation of this atrocity from all other human rights organizations and agencies," Zakharova said.
Kiev's perceived "complete impunity and permissiveness" was a consequence of the deliberate ignoring of its crimes by such organizations as Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, UNESCO and the OSCE.
"These international officials advocating for human rights will have to directly indicate the culprits of these murders," she emphasized.
"The conscious murder of Russian journalists is another cruel crime in a series of bloody atrocities of Zelensky’s regime, openly resorting to terrorist methods to eliminate his ideological opponents," Zakharova said.
15 December 2024, 13:49 GMT
"Without a doubt, media representatives were consciously chosen as a target for the deadly attack. This is also evidenced by the testimony of survivors after the attack," Zakharova said.
All those responsible for the crime against Russian journalists in Donetsk will be established and will suffer a well -deserved and inevitable punishment, she stressed.
On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops deliberately struck an FPV-drone on a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway, killing freelance correspondent of the Izvestia newspaper, Alexander Martemyanov. Sputnik correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion, his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization. In the car, there were also two employees of Donetsk-based publication Bloknot.