https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/trumps-migrant-deportations-have-liberals-in-meltdown-mode-but-what-of-dems-track-record-1121510927.html

Trump's Migrant Deportations Have Liberals in Meltdown Mode, But What Of Dems’ Track Record?

Trump's Migrant Deportations Have Liberals in Meltdown Mode, But What Of Dems’ Track Record?

Sputnik International

Is Trump really the deportation czar that he claims to be?

2025-01-28T16:47+0000

2025-01-28T16:47+0000

2025-01-28T16:47+0000

world

us

donald trump

joe biden

barack obama

colombia

mexico

us immigration and customs enforcement (ice)

migration policy institute

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115979442_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_53a80340323138baae6f8ec3f512820a.jpg

Donald Trump is revving up mass deportation of undocumented migrants, recently forcing a reluctant Colombia to back down on accepting deportees. But is Trump really the deportation czar that he claims to be? How does he stack up against two other recent US presidents? Joe Biden (2021-2025)Approximately 1.1 million individuals were deported by ICE from the beginning of fiscal year 2021 through February 2024 Deportations by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) soared to a 10-year record of over 271,000 individuals in fiscal year 2024, according to a government report, surpassing the Trump-era high of 267,000 (in 2019) Around 82% of those deported in 2024 were apprehended at the US-Mexico border Donald Trump (2017-2021) ≈800,000 deportations in the first three years 186,000 deportations in 2021 one million deportations give or take, in total, according to the Migration Policy InstituteBarack Obama (two terms, 2009-2017) ≈1.18 million in the first three years (2009-2011), according to ICE dataPeak of 409,849 in 2012

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/what-is-known-about-the-us-colombia-showdown-over-migrants--tariffs---1121503846.html

colombia

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

trump migrant deportations, who deported the most migrants, trump mass deportations initiative, trump deportations, trump deports migrants, how many migrants did biden deport, how many migrants did trump deport during first term, how many migrants did obama deport