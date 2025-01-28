https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/west-may-increase-or-decrease-economic-pressure-on-russia-depends-on-motives---intel-chief-1121509808.html
West May Increase or Decrease Economic Pressure on Russia, Depends on Motives - Intel Chief
West May Increase or Decrease Economic Pressure on Russia, Depends on Motives - Intel Chief
Sputnik International
The West may either increase or partially remove economic pressure on Russia, it all depends on what Western capitals will be guided by, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-01-28T07:13+0000
2025-01-28T07:13+0000
2025-01-28T07:13+0000
world
sergei naryshkin
russia
svr
moscow
sanctions
economy
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
"I would say that it is possible that economic pressure against Russia will be increased, just as the measures of economic aggression from the Western bloc will be partially lifted," Naryshkin said. According to the SVR director, Russia cannot be isolated in the economic sphere — the countries of the "global majority" understand their interest in continuing trade operations with Moscow, and even the most zealous lobbyists for sanctions in the West admit that the Russian economy has adapted to new conditions and is developing steadily.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/russia-to-respond-to-us-sanctions-against-energy-sector---russian-foreign-ministry-1121410153.html
russia
moscow
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergei naryshkin, increase or decrease economic pressure on russia, russia's foreign intelligence service, economic pressure on russia
sergei naryshkin, increase or decrease economic pressure on russia, russia's foreign intelligence service, economic pressure on russia
West May Increase or Decrease Economic Pressure on Russia, Depends on Motives - Intel Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West may either increase or partially remove economic pressure on Russia, it all depends on what Western capitals will be guided by, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said in an interview with Sputnik.
"I would say that it is possible that economic pressure
against Russia will be increased, just as the measures of economic aggression from the Western bloc will be partially lifted," Naryshkin said.
"It all depends on what Western capitals will be guided by — either the irrational behavior based on Russophobia, or they will somehow be guided by common sense and forethought," he explained.
According to the SVR director, Russia cannot be isolated in the economic sphere — the countries of the "global majority" understand their interest in continuing trade operations with Moscow, and even the most zealous lobbyists for sanctions in the West admit that the Russian economy has adapted to new conditions and is developing steadily.