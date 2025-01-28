https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/west-may-increase-or-decrease-economic-pressure-on-russia-depends-on-motives---intel-chief-1121509808.html

West May Increase or Decrease Economic Pressure on Russia, Depends on Motives - Intel Chief

The West may either increase or partially remove economic pressure on Russia, it all depends on what Western capitals will be guided by, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I would say that it is possible that economic pressure against Russia will be increased, just as the measures of economic aggression from the Western bloc will be partially lifted," Naryshkin said. According to the SVR director, Russia cannot be isolated in the economic sphere — the countries of the "global majority" understand their interest in continuing trade operations with Moscow, and even the most zealous lobbyists for sanctions in the West admit that the Russian economy has adapted to new conditions and is developing steadily.

