Sputnik and OSBU Academy Hold Photojournalism Lecture

Sputnik and the OSBU Media Training Academy, which is part of the Union of Broadcasting Organizations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OSBU), organized an interactive specialized lecture on the art of photography as part of the SputnikPro project.
The event was attended by media representatives and photographers from the member states of the Union of Broadcasting Organizations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.Dr. Amr Mamdouh El-Leithy, OSBU president, kicked off the lecture, emphasizing that this session was part of a series of training programs aimed at developing skills among media professionals from member states. He also highlighted the importance of continuing cooperation within the SputnikPro program to support journalists and raise quality standards.The seminar, conducted by Sputnik’s senior editor Ekaterina Volkova, focused on the latest techniques and methods used in photography, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between photographers and editors to ensure the production of impactful visual content. Volkova also stressed the significance of participating in international competitions. The session sparked great interest among the participants, who noted the importance of such events for improving their skills and raising their level of professionalism.This collaboration between OSBU and Sputnik is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint work in the media sector and support media professionals.
