Stenin Contest Holds Roundtable on Modern Photojournalism

A roundtable titled "Photojournalism in Contemporary Realities" took place at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

Photojournalists, military correspondents, experts, and representatives of both Russian and international photo communities discussed the most pressing issues of modern photojournalism.The roundtable was held under the auspices of the International Photojournalism Contest named after Andrei Stenin.The following participants took part in the roundtable, both in person and online: • Alexander Shtol, director of the United Photo Information Editorial Office of Rossiya Segodnya • Sergey Shakhidzhanyan, head of the Photo Information Editorial Office at TASS • Stanislav Krasilnikov, special photo correspondent at Rossiya Segodnya • Dmitry Makeev, head of social media and multimedia at Rossiya Segodnya (online) • Sergey Rykovanov, associate professor and head of the Supercomputing Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence at Skoltech AI Center • Ian Landsberg, photo director of Independent Media Group (South Africa) (online) • Igor Marinkovich, photographer at the newspaper "Vechernie Novosti" (Serbia) (online) • Payam Sani, photographer at IRNA Agency (Iran) (online)The participants discussed the role of modern photojournalism in the media industry in Russia and abroad, shared their views on the place of artificial intelligence in photojournalism, talked about personal experiences in extreme photojournalism, discussed personal safety rules for correspondents, and how to ensure the information security of people being photographed. They also argued the importance of regular participation in prestigious photo contests, such as the Andrei Stenin International Photojournalism Contest.The XI Andrei Stenin International Photojournalism Contest began on December 22, 2024 – traditionally on the birthday of the late photo correspondent of Rossiya Segodnya. Applications for participation are accepted until February 28 through the contest websites stenincontest.ru and stenincontest.com.About the contest: The Andrei Stenin International Photojournalism Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and raise public awareness of the challenges in contemporary photojournalism. It provides a platform for young photographers who are talented, sensitive, and open to new ideas, directing our attention to the people and events around us.The contest's general media partners include: VGTRK (All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), the online platform SMOTRI (Russia), and the Moscow 24 TV channel (Russia).The international media partners of the contest include: Sputnik News Agency and Radio (international), RT TV channel and portal (international), Independent Media Group (South Africa), ANA News Agency (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), the online portal of China Daily (China), The Paper's online portal (China), and Al Mayadeen media network (Lebanon).Industry partners supporting the contest include: the Union of Journalists of Russia, the Young Journalists information portal (Russia), the Russian Photo portal (Russia), and the Photo-study.ru portal (Russia).

