Frexit in Africa: How the Continent is Severing Ties With France

France has withdrawn from more than 70% of the African countries where it deployed troops since the end of colonial rule in the 1960s.
Chad has announced a full withdrawal of 1,000 French troops from its territory. What other African nations have ceased France’s draining military presence?1. Mali: In May 2022, the country terminated its defense deal with Paris, and the exit of 2,400 French soldiers was completed by December 2023. 2. Burkina Faso: In February 2023, the country ordered around 400 French troops to leave within a month.3. Niger: Following the military coup on July 26, 2023, which had widespread support from the Nigerien population, France withdrew 1,500 soldiers in December 2023.4. Central African Republic: In December 2022, a contingent of 130 French troops withdrew from the country.Where is France expected to pull out next?Senegal: The westernmost country in West Africa announced in November 2024 that France “should” close its military bases (home to 350 soldiers) by the end of 2025.Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire): A French contingent of 600-1,000 troops is expected to withdraw by the end of January 2025.
13:51 GMT 31.01.2025 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 31.01.2025)
France has withdrawn from more than 70% of the African countries where it deployed troops since the end of colonial rule in the 1960s.
