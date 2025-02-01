https://sputnikglobe.com/20250201/west-admits-fear-of-losing-ukraines-minerals-to-russia-1121523739.html

West Admits Fear of Losing Ukraine’s Minerals to Russia

West Admits Fear of Losing Ukraine’s Minerals to Russia

Sputnik International

Moscow proceeds from the assumption that NATO’s proxy war with Russia is nothing but the West’s attempt to continue capitalizing on Ukraine’s natural resources.

2025-02-01T14:41+0000

2025-02-01T14:41+0000

2025-02-01T14:41+0000

world

russia

ukraine

us

resources

minerals

west

defense

energy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105353411_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_166a39909602fdd5f71b292fb1e6d8bf.jpg

Moscow "would have an enormous trove at their disposal," which would allow it "to consolidate power in key industries, like defense and energy, and further its geopolitical ambitions" should Russia take control of the minerals, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said.Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called "victory plan" meanwhile stipulates Ukraine sharing its critical resources with Western allies, as reported.What is Russia's Position?The head of Russia's Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov slammed the US and its allies for seeking to turn Ukraine into "a cheap resource base."What are Ukraine's Critical Resources?Apart from iron ore, coal, and oil, Ukraine has deposits of titanium, lithium, uranium and graphite, which are widely used in the aerospace and defense industry, as well as for the production of high-tech electronics, wind turbines, and electric vehicle batteries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/the-resource-curse-how-ukraine-lost-trillions-worth-of-west-coveted-natural-wealth-1121498232.html

russia

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

nato’s proxy war with russia, ukrane's natural resources, kiev regime, ukraine conflict, geopolitical ambitions