West Admits Fear of Losing Ukraine’s Minerals to Russia
Moscow proceeds from the assumption that NATO’s proxy war with Russia is nothing but the West’s attempt to continue capitalizing on Ukraine’s natural resources.
Moscow "would have an enormous trove at their disposal," which would allow it "to consolidate power in key industries, like defense and energy, and further its geopolitical ambitions" should Russia take control of the minerals, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said.Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called "victory plan" meanwhile stipulates Ukraine sharing its critical resources with Western allies, as reported.What is Russia's Position?The head of Russia's Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov slammed the US and its allies for seeking to turn Ukraine into "a cheap resource base."What are Ukraine's Critical Resources?Apart from iron ore, coal, and oil, Ukraine has deposits of titanium, lithium, uranium and graphite, which are widely used in the aerospace and defense industry, as well as for the production of high-tech electronics, wind turbines, and electric vehicle batteries.
2025
Moscow "would have an enormous trove at their disposal," which would allow it "to consolidate power in key industries, like defense and energy, and further its geopolitical ambitions" should Russia take control of the minerals, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said.
US Senator Lindsey Graham earlier warned that Washington "cannot afford" to allow Russia to achieve victory in the Ukraine conflict as this would mean losing direct access to vast mineral assets.
Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called "victory plan" meanwhile stipulates Ukraine sharing its critical resources with Western allies, as reported.
What is Russia's Position?
"US policymakers […] openly say they want to lay their hands" on these minerals "with the help of the subservient Kiev regime," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
The head of Russia's Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov
slammed the US and its allies for seeking to turn Ukraine into "a cheap resource base."
What are Ukraine's Critical Resources?
Apart from iron ore, coal, and oil, Ukraine has deposits of titanium
, lithium, uranium and graphite, which are widely used in the aerospace and defense industry, as well as for the production of high-tech electronics, wind turbines, and electric vehicle batteries.