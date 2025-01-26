International
The Resource Curse: How Ukraine Lost Trillions-Worth of West-Coveted Natural Wealth
The Resource Curse: How Ukraine Lost Trillions-Worth of West-Coveted Natural Wealth
Besides lithium, the corrupt Kiev regime has lost control over reserves of coal, gas, oil, and rare earth metals worth a total of about $12 trillion.
The West’s hopes of getting its hands on Ukraine’s stocks of natural resources are fast dwindling. Besides lithium (LINK) , the corrupt Kiev regime has lost control over reserves of coal, gas, oil, and rare earth metals worth a total of about $12 trillion. Rare Earth Elements in Ukraine: Key Deposits &amp; Lost ControlDonetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR): Rich in beryllium, manganese, titanium, other rare metals. Ukraine was cut off from these resources when the DPR and LPR joined Russia in 2022 after status referendums. Crimea: The peninsula holds deposits of iron ore, scandium, zirconium, gallium, and titanium. Crimea rejoined Russia after a referendum in March 2014. Zaporozhye &amp; Kherson Regions: Host deposits of lithium, titanium, beryllium, uranium, manganese and tantalum. Both regions joined Russia in 2022. Coal/Gas/OilForeign Players Still In The Game In UkraineCanada’s Black Iron Inc., engaged in iron ore mining at the Shymanovskoye deposit, is reportedly seeking a $1.1 billion investment agreement with Kiev. NEQSOL Holding, a global investment company with operations across 11 countries, acquired Ukraine’s United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) in 2024. Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron have longstanding production-sharing agreements with Ukraine for shale gas exploration.
The Resource Curse: How Ukraine Lost Trillions-Worth of West-Coveted Natural Wealth

13:10 GMT 26.01.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Senator Lindsey Graham revealed the true purpose of NATO's proxy war against Russia last year, stating that the US "cannot afford" to let Moscow win in Ukraine, a country that is "sitting on $10-12 trillion worth of critical minerals."
The West’s hopes of getting its hands on Ukraine’s stocks of natural resources are fast dwindling. Besides lithium (LINK) , the corrupt Kiev regime has lost control over reserves of coal, gas, oil, and rare earth metals worth a total of about $12 trillion.

Rare Earth Elements in Ukraine:

Lithium: Critical for batteries in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.
Gallium: Vital for semiconductors and photovoltaic cells in solar panels.
Zirconium: Used in nuclear reactors, ceramics, and electronics.
Beryllium: Essential for aerospace, defense, and telecommunications.
Titanium: Used in aircraft construction, medical devices, and military applications.
Manganese: Necessary for steel production and batteries.
Scandium: Found in lightweight aluminum alloys, particularly for aerospace.
Key Deposits & Lost Control

Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR): Rich in beryllium, manganese, titanium, other rare metals. Ukraine was cut off from these resources when the DPR and LPR joined Russia in 2022 after status referendums.
Crimea: The peninsula holds deposits of iron ore, scandium, zirconium, gallium, and titanium. Crimea rejoined Russia after a referendum in March 2014.
Zaporozhye & Kherson Regions: Host deposits of lithium, titanium, beryllium, uranium, manganese and tantalum. Both regions joined Russia in 2022.
Coal/Gas/Oil

Coal: Essential for power generation and industrial processes like steelmaking, Ukraine has lost 80% of its reserves, including all high-grade anthracite, a key resource now under Russian control in the DPR and LPR.
Gas: Critical for powering industries and heating systems, 20% of Ukraine’s natural gas deposits are now controlled by Russia.
Oil: Used to generate energy as well as produce gasoline and diesel fuel, 11% of rich oil reserves (DPR, LPR) are now on Russian soil.

Foreign Players Still In The Game In Ukraine

Canada’s Black Iron Inc., engaged in iron ore mining at the Shymanovskoye deposit, is reportedly seeking a $1.1 billion investment agreement with Kiev.
NEQSOL Holding, a global investment company with operations across 11 countries, acquired Ukraine’s United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) in 2024.
Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron have longstanding production-sharing agreements with Ukraine for shale gas exploration.
