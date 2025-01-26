https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/the-resource-curse-how-ukraine-lost-trillions-worth-of-west-coveted-natural-wealth-1121498232.html

The Resource Curse: How Ukraine Lost Trillions-Worth of West-Coveted Natural Wealth

Besides lithium (LINK) , the corrupt Kiev regime has lost control over reserves of coal, gas, oil, and rare earth metals worth a total of about $12 trillion.

The West’s hopes of getting its hands on Ukraine’s stocks of natural resources are fast dwindling. Besides lithium (LINK) , the corrupt Kiev regime has lost control over reserves of coal, gas, oil, and rare earth metals worth a total of about $12 trillion. Rare Earth Elements in Ukraine: Key Deposits & Lost ControlDonetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR): Rich in beryllium, manganese, titanium, other rare metals. Ukraine was cut off from these resources when the DPR and LPR joined Russia in 2022 after status referendums. Crimea: The peninsula holds deposits of iron ore, scandium, zirconium, gallium, and titanium. Crimea rejoined Russia after a referendum in March 2014. Zaporozhye & Kherson Regions: Host deposits of lithium, titanium, beryllium, uranium, manganese and tantalum. Both regions joined Russia in 2022. Coal/Gas/OilForeign Players Still In The Game In UkraineCanada’s Black Iron Inc., engaged in iron ore mining at the Shymanovskoye deposit, is reportedly seeking a $1.1 billion investment agreement with Kiev. NEQSOL Holding, a global investment company with operations across 11 countries, acquired Ukraine’s United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) in 2024. Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron have longstanding production-sharing agreements with Ukraine for shale gas exploration.

