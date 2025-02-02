International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/any-attempt-to-bail-out-the-dollar-with-crypto-is-doomed--british-economist----1121525849.html
Any Attempt to Bail Out the Dollar With Crypto is Doomed – British Economist
Any Attempt to Bail Out the Dollar With Crypto is Doomed – British Economist
Sputnik International
Any attempt to bail out the dollar with crypto is doomed, Rodney Shakespeare, a visiting professor at Trisakti University and co-founder of the Global Justice Movement, told Sputnik.
2025-02-02T10:27+0000
2025-02-02T10:28+0000
analysis
donald trump
dollar
crypto
crypto currency
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117130679_0:71:3387:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_90fbb1689f6cc481e0586969fca698bf.jpg
“The USA is acutely aware of a possible collapse in the value of the American dollar. Moreover, it knows that the rise of BRICS will accentuate the collapse,” Rodney Shakespeare, a visiting professor at Trisakti University and co-founder of the Global Justice Movement, told Sputnik. However, at best, the creation of a cryptocurrency stockpile “could provide a minimal backing for the dollar,” the renowned British economist speculated. Should a crypto bubble emerge following Donald Trump's statements, it would “first lead to a lessening of overall demand and, on bursting, contribute to a huge loss of confidence possibly precipitating some sort of financial collapse,” the pundit concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250131/crypto-bubble-and-hot-air-trump-is-not-going-to-make-us-into-bitcoin-superpower-1121521787.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117130679_329:0:3058:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_23389b5664203e4d320cd135c46b35d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
any attempt to bail out the dollar with crypto is doomed, can trump use crypto to strengthen the dollar, trump cryptocurrency regulations, donald trump bitcoin
any attempt to bail out the dollar with crypto is doomed, can trump use crypto to strengthen the dollar, trump cryptocurrency regulations, donald trump bitcoin

Any Attempt to Bail Out the Dollar With Crypto is Doomed – British Economist

10:27 GMT 02.02.2025 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 02.02.2025)
© Sputnik / Vladimir AstapkovichA souvenir coin with bitcoin emblem
A souvenir coin with bitcoin emblem - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump has repeatedly supported the concept of digital currencies, promising to turn the United States into a global cryptocurrency hub. While campaigning for the presidency, he also vowed to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve.
“The USA is acutely aware of a possible collapse in the value of the American dollar. Moreover, it knows that the rise of BRICS will accentuate the collapse,” Rodney Shakespeare, a visiting professor at Trisakti University and co-founder of the Global Justice Movement, told Sputnik.
“The USA is therefore going to do anything which it hopes will maintain the value and international position of the dollar,” he noted.
However, at best, the creation of a cryptocurrency stockpile “could provide a minimal backing for the dollar,” the renowned British economist speculated.
“Unfortunately, the chance of such backing disrupts cool thinking and results in a failure to address the true sources of future dollar weakness, which include colossal levels of personal, corporate and governmental debt,” he said.
Should a crypto bubble emerge following Donald Trump's statements, it would “first lead to a lessening of overall demand and, on bursting, contribute to a huge loss of confidence possibly precipitating some sort of financial collapse,” the pundit concluded.
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2025
Analysis
Crypto Bubble and Hot Air: Trump is Not Going to Make US Into 'Bitcoin Superpower'
31 January, 17:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала