https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/any-attempt-to-bail-out-the-dollar-with-crypto-is-doomed--british-economist----1121525849.html

Any Attempt to Bail Out the Dollar With Crypto is Doomed – British Economist

Any Attempt to Bail Out the Dollar With Crypto is Doomed – British Economist

Sputnik International

Any attempt to bail out the dollar with crypto is doomed, Rodney Shakespeare, a visiting professor at Trisakti University and co-founder of the Global Justice Movement, told Sputnik.

2025-02-02T10:27+0000

2025-02-02T10:27+0000

2025-02-02T10:28+0000

analysis

donald trump

dollar

crypto

crypto currency

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117130679_0:71:3387:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_90fbb1689f6cc481e0586969fca698bf.jpg

“The USA is acutely aware of a possible collapse in the value of the American dollar. Moreover, it knows that the rise of BRICS will accentuate the collapse,” Rodney Shakespeare, a visiting professor at Trisakti University and co-founder of the Global Justice Movement, told Sputnik. However, at best, the creation of a cryptocurrency stockpile “could provide a minimal backing for the dollar,” the renowned British economist speculated. Should a crypto bubble emerge following Donald Trump's statements, it would “first lead to a lessening of overall demand and, on bursting, contribute to a huge loss of confidence possibly precipitating some sort of financial collapse,” the pundit concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250131/crypto-bubble-and-hot-air-trump-is-not-going-to-make-us-into-bitcoin-superpower-1121521787.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

any attempt to bail out the dollar with crypto is doomed, can trump use crypto to strengthen the dollar, trump cryptocurrency regulations, donald trump bitcoin