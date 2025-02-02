https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/did-closest-us-intelligence-allies-spy-on-trump-1121529233.html

Did Closest US Intelligence Allies Spy on Trump?

Washington’s Five Eyes allies may have guilty secrets about the Russia collusion hoax – and fear US President Donald Trump’s government will find out, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik.

"Years ago, Judge Andrew Napolitano revealed on Fox TV that he believed the US and the UK – possibly with other Five Eyes nations – had an understanding that members would cooperate to evade their own governments' restrictions on domestic spying upon their citizens by tasking foreign partners to carry out such missions," Ortel says. In March 2017, the White House accused British eavesdropping center GCHQ of spying on Trump. Napolitano claimed Obama used GCHQ to snoop on Trump, exploiting the Five Eyes partnership to flout domestic spying rules. GCHQ’s NSA access could have enabled operatives to obtain transcripts of Trump’s conversations. "We also know that UK elements have never stopped meddling in US affairs, likely from 1782 onwards. By comparison, Russian meddling in US politics, if any, seems minute."

