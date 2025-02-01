https://sputnikglobe.com/20250201/why-is-top-us-spy-alliance-afraid-of-trump--1121523457.html

Why is Top US Spy Alliance Afraid of Trump?

Why is Top US Spy Alliance Afraid of Trump?

Sputnik International

America’s Five Eyes partners - Canada, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand - fear that US President Donald Trump's deep state crackdown and spy apparatus overhaul could destabilize their intelligence network, reports The Wall Street Journal. What’s driving their concerns?

2025-02-01T14:28+0000

2025-02-01T14:28+0000

2025-02-01T14:28+0000

americas

us

donald trump

tulsi gabbard

britain

russia

canada

fbi

white house

gchq

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102541/94/1025419491_0:67:1024:643_1920x0_80_0_0_249b1469f8acb545d5e54075aac417bd.jpg

Free Riders Russia Collusion Hoax What Triggered the Panic?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/us-deep-state-its-roots-tools-and-enablers-1121363450.html

americas

britain

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

five eyes, trump's intelligence picks kash patel and tulsi gabbard, trump-russia collusion, crossfire hurricane, five eyes and russian collusion hoax, spygate, britain’s gchq may have wiretapped trump, alexander downer, australian government tip to start crossfire hurricane