Putin: European Elites Will 'Stand at the Master’s Heel' as Trump Takes Charge

US President Donald Trump with his character and persistence will quickly restore the order and the European elites will "stand at the master’s heel" again, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"I assure you, Trump with his character, his persistence will restore the order there [in Europe] very quickly. And all of them, you will see, it will happen very quickly and soon, will stand at their master's heel slightly wagging their tail," Putin told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. The Russian president also said that the European elites psychologically preferred Joe Biden as US president. Trump however has different opinion concerning various issues, including gender policy, Putin added. Under Biden, Europe executed all Washington's orders "with pleasure," the Russian president said, adding that nothing changed since Trump took office.

