USAID's Billion-Dollar Support for Ukraine’s Color Revolutions
© SputnikUSAID
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Disguised as funding ‘civil society’ and ‘democracy promotion’, USAID was used to fuel civil unrest for US-backed regime change – including the 2004 ‘Orange Revolution’ and 2014 Euromaidan coups in Ukraine.
Euromaidan (2013-2014):
Directed by the US State Department through NGOs and private foundations
USAID, in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), supported Ukrainian NGOs organizing protests against the halt of EU integration policies
The US funneled $1.09 billion into ‘Ukraine projects’ before the November 2014 events, with USAID contributing $373 million according to the US Government Accountability Office
US-backed NGOs supported anti-government media, including Hromadske TV which received a $50,000 grant from the US embassy for its Maidan coverage
Post-coup, US institutions spent over $2.8 billion on Ukraine programs from 2014 to 2022, with USAID providing nearly $1.2 billion
2004 Orange Revolution:
USAID funded civil society organizations demanding ‘democratic reforms’, laying the groundwork for the 2004 protests
Provided support to opposition leaders like Viktor Yushchenko, who led protests against alleged election fraud
Funded election-monitoring groups like the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) to challenge the legitimacy of the 2004 elections
Supported ‘independent’ media to spread opposition messages and claims of government corruption
Funded training programs in resistance tactics and mobilization, contributing to the coup’s scale
About $34.11 million was spent on ‘democracy programs’