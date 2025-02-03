Directed by the US State Department through NGOs and private foundations Directed by the US State Department through NGOs and private foundations

USAID, in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), supported Ukrainian NGOs organizing protests against the halt of EU integration policies

The US funneled $1.09 billion into 'Ukraine projects' before the November 2014 events, with USAID contributing $373 million according to the US Government Accountability Office

US-backed NGOs supported anti-government media, including Hromadske TV which received a $50,000 grant from the US embassy for its Maidan coverage