'You Have Something to Lose Too': German Economy Minister Warns Trump of EU Counter-Tariffs
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck warns Donald Trump of EU counter-tariffs.
The European Union WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED by Donald Trump's promise of impending tariffs on EU goods, and is ready to retaliate, German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has warned. Habeck, the Green Party's candidate in the upcoming German federal election, emphasized that import duties increase costs not only for European exporters, but also for US companies and consumers. The minister cautioned against the risks of a trade war, particularly for Germany, stating that "Trump is primarily targeting the German economy and German companies. Within Europe, Germany is the most vulnerable, as we have the largest trade surplus with the US."US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing trade tariffs of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% duties on China imports on February 1, while also promising to place new tariffs on the EU "pretty soon." "The EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods," a Brussels spokesperson said on Sunday.
The European Union WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED by Donald Trump’s promise of impending tariffs on EU goods, and is ready to retaliate, German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has warned.
“As Europeans, we are prepared for counter-tariffs. The Americans must know: This is a very bad alternative,” he said.
Habeck, the Green Party's candidate in the upcoming German federal election, emphasized that import duties increase costs not only for European exporters, but also for US companies and consumers.
“We will make it clear to the Americans: YOU ALSO HAVE SOMETHING TO LOSE. But if that doesn’t work, we cannot allow ourselves to be pushed around,” he added.
The minister cautioned against the risks of a trade war
, particularly for Germany, stating that “Trump is primarily targeting the German economy and German companies. Within Europe, Germany is the most vulnerable, as we have the largest trade surplus with the US.”
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing trade tariffs
of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% duties on China imports on February 1, while also promising to place new tariffs on the EU “pretty soon.”
"The EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods," a Brussels spokesperson said on Sunday.