Trump Hits Canada, Mexico With 25% Tariffs, China Faces 10%

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China, CNN reported.

US tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada are set at 25%, and on goods from China at 10%. The executive order includes an option to increase them if any country imposes retaliatory measures against Washington, the broadcaster noted.US import tariffs of 25% are being introduced on all goods from Canada, except for energy, on which the rate will be 10%, the White House said.It also confirmed the introduction of a duty of 25% on goods from Mexico and 10% on goods from China.According to a separate executive order from the American leader, the tariffs will apply to goods from Canada that arrive for consumption and use beginning at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (05:01 GMT) on February 4. If the goods were loaded onto a vessel at a port or were in transit on a final mode of transport before entering the United States before 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on February 1, they will not be subject to the additional tariff.Following the introduction of tariffs by the United States, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had instructed Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard to use "tariff and non-tariff measures" to protect the country's interests."I am instructing the Economy Minister to implement Plan B, which we are working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures to protect Mexico's interests," Sheinbaum said on X.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that US import tariffs on goods from Canada will limit Washington's access to critical goods for security, including uranium, steel and aluminum.Trudeau stressed that US President Donald Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on goods from Canada will have "real consequences" for the Americans themselves.China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strongly opposes US tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.The statement also said that "the Chinese side calls on the US to correct its wrong actions and meet China halfway, approach problems based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect, and conduct frank dialogue, strengthen cooperation and manage differences."The Chinese Foreign Ministry, commenting on the introduction of new tariffs by the United States on imports of goods from China, said that there were no winners in a trade and tariff war."China’s position is firm and consistent. Trade and tariff wars have no winners," the ministry's statement says.It noted that the introduction of unilateral tariffs by the US seriously violated the rules of the World Trade Organization and not only did not solve the US's own problems, but also "does not benefit either side, still less the world."China will file a lawsuit in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to US tariffs and will take appropriate countermeasures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said."The unilateral introduction of tariffs by the US seriously violates WTO rules and not only does not contribute to solving its own problems, but also damages normal trade and economic cooperation between China and the United States," the ministry said.The ministry also said that "in response to the erroneous actions by the US, China will file a lawsuit in the WTO and take appropriate countermeasures to decisively protect its rights and interests."

