https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/cias-torture-factory-will-guantanamo-ever-close-1121538999.html

CIA’s Torture Factory: Will Guantanamo Ever Close?

CIA’s Torture Factory: Will Guantanamo Ever Close?

Sputnik International

The Trump administration plans to use the Guantanamo Bay naval base to detain the “worst of the worst” immigrants who break US law. The black site in Cuba was used to hold terrorism suspects in the wake of 9/11.

2025-02-05T14:57+0000

2025-02-05T14:57+0000

2025-02-05T14:57+0000

americas

us

donald trump

guantanamo

cuba

cia

guantanamo bay

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082540984_0:29:3072:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_2968c9511c2ed9d76aa1d5089895bb15.jpg

The CIA used torture on detainees – including sleep deprivation, simulated drowning, confinement with insects and playing deafening music for weeks, slowly driving detainees mad.At least nine detainees officially died at the camp. Some suspects were kept for 20 years without formal charges. One Guantanamo survivor penned a book where he described his experiences, including after-torture hallucinations and memory loss. Many Guantanamo detainees were not even tried in court. “The CIA was never interested in prosecution,” admits James Mitchell, a psychologist who helped develop ‘enhanced interrogation’ methods. The CIA’s strategy was “hurting a person until they say what you want them to say, then hurting them more to find out if they’re lying,” adds Mitchell.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230202/us-transfers-guantanamo-prisoner-majid-khan-to-belize-pentagon-1106931509.html

americas

guantanamo

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

torture factory, trump administration, guantanamo bay, immigrants who break us law