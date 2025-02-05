https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/trumps-gaza-proposal-revives-colonial-legacy---middle-east-experts-1121541677.html

Trump's Gaza Proposal Revives 'Colonial Legacy' - Middle East Experts

Trump's Gaza Proposal Revives 'Colonial Legacy' - Middle East Experts

Donald Trump said the US would take over war-ravaged Gaza and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.

US President Donald Trump's idea is "irresponsible and inhumane," Dr Tamer Qarmout, an associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, tells Sputnik.The people of Gaza expected that after all the atrocities the US would chart a political path to ending the conflict and helping Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction, the pundit notes. Palestinians reject US President Donald Trump's plan to resettle them from the Gaza Strip to Jordan and Egypt, which are incapable of absorbing such a huge number of refugees, Ayman Yousef, a professor at the Arab-American University in Palestine, tells Sputnik. Washington and Tel Aviv are using the Fatah-Hamas discord to push ahead with their agenda, the professor says. Trump could help if he "impose[s] more restrictions over Israel in order to contain Israeli future military actions in Gaza," the pundit says.

