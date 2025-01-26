International
Trump Believes Gaza Refugees Could Be Resettled to Other Arab Countries
Trump Believes Gaza Refugees Could Be Resettled to Other Arab Countries
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of resettling refugees from the Gaza Strip in a number of Arab countries, both temporarily and in the long term.
"It’s literally a demolition site, almost everything is demolished and people are dying there so I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they can maybe live in peace for a change," Trump told reporters from the White House pool on board Air Force One, adding that resettlement of Gaza refugees could be either temporary or long-term, Earlier, media reported, citing an unnamed official, that the Trump administration was considering how to restore Gaza, as well as where about 2 million Palestinians could be resettled in the meantime. According to the channel, Indonesia could be one of the places where Gaza residents could be resettled. In response to these reports, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry stated that Jakarta was not aware of such plans.
gaza refugees, us president donald trump, resettling refugees, gaza strip
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of resettling refugees from the Gaza Strip in a number of Arab countries, both temporarily and in the long term.
"It’s literally a demolition site, almost everything is demolished and people are dying there so I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they can maybe live in peace for a change," Trump told reporters from the White House pool on board Air Force One, adding that resettlement of Gaza refugees could be either temporary or long-term,
Earlier, media reported, citing an unnamed official, that the Trump administration was considering how to restore Gaza, as well as where about 2 million Palestinians could be resettled in the meantime. According to the channel, Indonesia could be one of the places where Gaza residents could be resettled. In response to these reports, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry stated that Jakarta was not aware of such plans.
