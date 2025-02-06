USAID’s Color Revolutions: Destabilizing States for US Interests
© Sputnik / Alexei FurmanIn the winter of 2014, violent clashes between protesters, including nationalists, and Ukrainian security forces broke out on Independence Square, known in Ukrainian as Maidan Nezalezhnosti, in Kiev. Photo: Tents of European integration supporters on Independence Square in Kiev, where clashes between the opposition and police broke out. 18 February 2014.
USAID openly acknowledged its role in regime change operations through "democracy" programs by 2006.
"USAID played a critical role in influencing color revolutions by providing financial, logistical, and strategic support to opposition movements" in Ukraine, Lebanon, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan, Dr. Marco Marsili of the Portuguese Catholic University’s Institute of Political Studies tells Sputnik.
These regime change operations advanced US geopolitical interests but brought no real benefits to the affected nations, he argues.
"USAID’s activities were framed as democracy promotion, electoral assistance, and civil society development," Marsili notes. However, the results tell a different story:
"Ukraine and Georgia faced ongoing political instability, Lebanon remained sectarian, and Kyrgyzstan suffered repeated upheavals," he says.
Here’s a breakdown:
Georgia – Rose Revolution (2003)
US aid: $103M (2002), $141.16M (2003)
"Democracy programs" received $23.5M (2002), $21.06M (2003) via USAID, IRI, and NDI for NGOs, activists, and media.
In 2004, the US admitted it "helped" prepare Georgia’s 2003 election, with US-funded NGOs playing a key role in the regime change.
USAID noted Georgians "borrowed" Serbia’s 2000 pro-democracy tactics, later influencing Ukraine in 2004.
Ukraine – Orange Revolution (2004)
US aid: $188.5M (2003), $143.47M (2004)
"Democracy programs" received $54.7M (2003), $34.11M (2004) via USAID, NED, and the Eurasia Foundation.
To push a pro-US candidate, USAID launched the Strengthening Electoral Administration in Ukraine Project (SEAUP) in Dec 2003, influencing Ukraine’s parliament and judiciary.
Kyrgyzstan – Tulip Revolution (2005)
Inspired by Georgia and Ukraine, USAID heavily funded local NGOs, activists, and media before the Feb 2005 election.
US aid: $56.6M (2003), $50.8M (2004), with "democracy programs" receiving $13.5M (2003), $12.2M (2004).
George Soros' Open Society Institute funneled $5M (2003) to Kyrgyzstan’s American University of Central Asia.
Lebanon – Cedar Revolution (2005)
In March 2005, 1M Lebanese protested, demanding Syria’s military withdrawal, paving the way for pro-US leader Saad Hariri.
USAID’s 2006 report claimed years of work laid the foundation for the uprising.
US aid to Lebanon tripled in the early 2000s from $15M to $45M.
