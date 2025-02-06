International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250206/usaids-color-revolutions-destabilizing-states-for-us-interests-1121542675.html
USAID’s Color Revolutions: Destabilizing States for US Interests
USAID’s Color Revolutions: Destabilizing States for US Interests
Sputnik International
USAID openly acknowledged its role in regime change operations through "democracy" programs by 2006.
2025-02-06T18:40+0000
2025-02-06T18:40+0000
world
us
ukraine
georgia
lebanon
iri
national endowment for democracy (ned)
usaid
color revolution
kyrgyzstan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095365922_0:70:1353:831_1920x0_80_0_0_74c40b6d8d48113225db8be66dd9286b.jpg
"USAID played a critical role in influencing color revolutions by providing financial, logistical, and strategic support to opposition movements" in Ukraine, Lebanon, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan, Dr. Marco Marsili of the Portuguese Catholic University’s Institute of Political Studies tells Sputnik. These regime change operations advanced US geopolitical interests but brought no real benefits to the affected nations, he argues. "USAID’s activities were framed as democracy promotion, electoral assistance, and civil society development," Marsili notes. However, the results tell a different story: Here’s a breakdown: Georgia – Rose Revolution (2003) Ukraine – Orange Revolution (2004) Kyrgyzstan – Tulip Revolution (2005) Lebanon – Cedar Revolution (2005)
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/from-soros-to-usaid-how-us-organized-2004-orange-revolution-in-ukraine-1120954230.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/usaid-and-ned-done-for-ukraine-project-lost-ex-cia-analyst-1121540779.html
ukraine
georgia
lebanon
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095365922_77:0:1277:900_1920x0_80_0_0_2302cd4f5f08da6aa7f26c2a5f472453.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
usaid, color revolutions, george soros, ned, tulip revolution, cedar revolution, orange revolution, revolution of roses, ukraine, kyrgyzstan, georgia, lebanon
usaid, color revolutions, george soros, ned, tulip revolution, cedar revolution, orange revolution, revolution of roses, ukraine, kyrgyzstan, georgia, lebanon

USAID’s Color Revolutions: Destabilizing States for US Interests

18:40 GMT 06.02.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei FurmanIn the winter of 2014, violent clashes between protesters, including nationalists, and Ukrainian security forces broke out on Independence Square, known in Ukrainian as Maidan Nezalezhnosti, in Kiev. Photo: Tents of European integration supporters on Independence Square in Kiev, where clashes between the opposition and police broke out. 18 February 2014.
In the winter of 2014, violent clashes between protesters, including nationalists, and Ukrainian security forces broke out on Independence Square, known in Ukrainian as Maidan Nezalezhnosti, in Kiev. Photo: Tents of European integration supporters on Independence Square in Kiev, where clashes between the opposition and police broke out. 18 February 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Furman
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
USAID openly acknowledged its role in regime change operations through "democracy" programs by 2006.
"USAID played a critical role in influencing color revolutions by providing financial, logistical, and strategic support to opposition movements" in Ukraine, Lebanon, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan, Dr. Marco Marsili of the Portuguese Catholic University’s Institute of Political Studies tells Sputnik.
These regime change operations advanced US geopolitical interests but brought no real benefits to the affected nations, he argues.
"USAID’s activities were framed as democracy promotion, electoral assistance, and civil society development," Marsili notes. However, the results tell a different story:
"Ukraine and Georgia faced ongoing political instability, Lebanon remained sectarian, and Kyrgyzstan suffered repeated upheavals," he says.
V. Yushchenko supporters at the Ukrainian President administration building. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
World
From Soros to USAID: How US Organized 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine
21 November 2024, 16:20 GMT
Here’s a breakdown:

Georgia – Rose Revolution (2003)

US aid: $103M (2002), $141.16M (2003)
"Democracy programs" received $23.5M (2002), $21.06M (2003) via USAID, IRI, and NDI for NGOs, activists, and media.
In 2004, the US admitted it "helped" prepare Georgia’s 2003 election, with US-funded NGOs playing a key role in the regime change.
USAID noted Georgians "borrowed" Serbia’s 2000 pro-democracy tactics, later influencing Ukraine in 2004.

Ukraine – Orange Revolution (2004)

US aid: $188.5M (2003), $143.47M (2004)
"Democracy programs" received $54.7M (2003), $34.11M (2004) via USAID, NED, and the Eurasia Foundation.
To push a pro-US candidate, USAID launched the Strengthening Electoral Administration in Ukraine Project (SEAUP) in Dec 2003, influencing Ukraine’s parliament and judiciary.

Kyrgyzstan – Tulip Revolution (2005)

Inspired by Georgia and Ukraine, USAID heavily funded local NGOs, activists, and media before the Feb 2005 election.
US aid: $56.6M (2003), $50.8M (2004), with "democracy programs" receiving $13.5M (2003), $12.2M (2004).
George Soros' Open Society Institute funneled $5M (2003) to Kyrgyzstan’s American University of Central Asia.

Lebanon – Cedar Revolution (2005)

In March 2005, 1M Lebanese protested, demanding Syria’s military withdrawal, paving the way for pro-US leader Saad Hariri.
USAID’s 2006 report claimed years of work laid the foundation for the uprising.
US aid to Lebanon tripled in the early 2000s from $15M to $45M.
U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2025
Analysis
USAID and NED Done For, Ukraine Project Lost: Ex-CIA Analyst
Yesterday, 18:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала