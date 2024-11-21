From Soros to USAID: How US Organized 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine
On November 21, Ukraine marks the so-called Dignity and Freedom Day, commemorating the US-backed 2004 Orange Revolution and 2014 Euromaidan, including the US-orchestrated "third round" election that overturned Viktor Yanukovich's victory to install Viktor Yushchenko.
"The campaign is an American creation, a sophisticated and brilliantly conceived exercise in Western branding and mass marketing," The Guardian's Ian Traynor wrote of the 2004 upheaval in November that year, comparing it to "the US government-funded and organized" Velvet Revolution, Revolution of Roses and an attempted coup in Belarus.
How Much Did the Orange Revolution Cost?
The US and its allies reportedly spent $65–$100 million over two years to support Viktor Yushchenko-led opposition, with much of the funding allegedly covert and funneled through NGOs.
The US State Department:
in FY2003 and FY2004 officially allocated $188.5 million and $143.47 million, respectively, for "assistance programs" in Ukraine
$54.7 million (FY2003) and $34.11 million (FY2004) went specifically to "democracy programs" in Ukraine on the eve of the 2004 election
"Democracy program" funds were used for electoral and government reform, independent media, political development, and training for administrators, lobbyists, and NGOs
the money was channeled through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Eurasia Foundation, National Endowment for Democracy (NED), US Embassy in Kiev, and others.
USAID:
The Strengthening Electoral Administration in Ukraine Project (SEAUP), launched on December 15, 2003, with a $4.4 million budget, partnered with NDI, IRI, Freedom House, InterNews, ABA/CEELI, and the OSCE.
SEAUP's activities included:
training 100,000 polling station commissioners and mid-level election officials in 2004; publishing and distributing 450,000 training materials for 33,000 polling stations in 225 territorial election across Ukraine
engaging in their work three Justices of the Supreme Court of Ukraine that later blocked and annulled Yanukovich's victory in the second round
facilitating the adoption of a "Special Law" in the Verkhovna Rada that framed the December 2004 “re-vote" to bring Yushchenko to power
facilitating the restructuring of Ukraine's Central Election Commission prior to December's "re-vote"
Freedom House, NDI, IRI:
Freedom House, NDI, and IRI funded ENEMO election monitoring, which cast doubt on Yanukovich's second-round victory.
George Soros’s International Renaissance Foundation
spent $1.65 million between Autumn 2003 and December 2004, supporting the ‘New Choice 2004’ and ‘Freedom of Choice’ coalitions of NGOs
NED, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Eurasia and George Soros’s Renaissance Foundation
Funded exit polls in all three election rounds, fueling "election fraud" claims and mobilizing opposition protests in Kiev's Independence Square (the Maidan Nezalezhnosti)
German Marshall Fund of the United States, Freedom House and the Canadian International Development Agency
Provided $130,000 to Ukrainian youth group PORA, which led street protests, and reportedly received $5.3 million from foreign entities, per UCL Professor Andrew Wilson.