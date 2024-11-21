https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/from-soros-to-usaid-how-us-organized-2004-orange-revolution-in-ukraine-1120954230.html

From Soros to USAID: How US Organized 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine

From Soros to USAID: How US Organized 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine

Sputnik International

On November 21, Ukraine marks the so-called Dignity and Freedom Day, commemorating the US-backed 2004 Orange Revolution and 2014 Euromaidan, including the US-orchestrated "third round" election that overturned Viktor Yanukovich's victory to install Viktor Yushchenko.

2024-11-21T16:20+0000

2024-11-21T16:20+0000

2024-11-21T16:20+0000

world

us

george soros

viktor yushchenko

ukraine

freedom house

national endowment for democracy (ned)

iri

usaid

orange revolution

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103470/24/1034702474_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_c842deab4865736f724e2ac04c09f804.jpg

"The campaign is an American creation, a sophisticated and brilliantly conceived exercise in Western branding and mass marketing," The Guardian's Ian Traynor wrote of the 2004 upheaval in November that year, comparing it to "the US government-funded and organized" Velvet Revolution, Revolution of Roses and an attempted coup in Belarus. How Much Did the Orange Revolution Cost? The US and its allies reportedly spent $65–$100 million over two years to support Viktor Yushchenko-led opposition, with much of the funding allegedly covert and funneled through NGOs. The US State Department: USAID: The Strengthening Electoral Administration in Ukraine Project (SEAUP), launched on December 15, 2003, with a $4.4 million budget, partnered with NDI, IRI, Freedom House, InterNews, ABA/CEELI, and the OSCE. SEAUP's activities included: Freedom House, NDI, IRI: George Soros’s International Renaissance Foundation NED, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Eurasia and George Soros’s Renaissance Foundation German Marshall Fund of the United States, Freedom House and the Canadian International Development Agency

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/western-intel-trained-ukrainian-nationalists-for-maidan-coup-since-2012---ex-sbu-worker-1120916260.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/up-to-its-neck-in-debt-how-much-does-ukraine-owe-1120953151.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/belarusian-tv-unveils-plan-to-seize-countrys-southern-regions-from-poland-lithuania-and-ukraine-1120950117.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine's orange revolution, who funded orange revolution in ukraine, ukrainian coup d'etat, euromaidan, usaid, george soros, us interference in ukraine's affairs, pora youth movement, viktor yanukovich, viktor yushchenko