Russia Calls Out UK Embassy Over Assault on Journalist

Russia expects the UK Embassy in Moscow to assist Russian law enforcement agencies in the investigation into an incident involving a Russian journalist, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
The Russian Interior Ministry said on Friday that a criminal case had been opened following a complaint from a journalist who was injured while trying to interview UK diplomats in Moscow.
13:19 GMT 08.02.2025 (Updated: 18:20 GMT 08.02.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects the UK Embassy in Moscow to assist Russian law enforcement agencies in the investigation into an incident involving a Russian journalist, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
The Russian Interior Ministry said on Friday that a criminal case had been opened following a complaint from a journalist who was injured while trying to interview UK diplomats in Moscow.
"The ministry expects the embassy to provide all possible assistance to Russian law enforcement agencies in the investigation of this criminal case, including the participation of embassy staff in procedural actions," Zakharova said in a statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry sent an official note to the UK diplomatic mission in Moscow, Zakharova said.
"We have repeatedly noted that the actions of diplomats from some Western countries toward representatives of Russian media not only go far beyond diplomatic decency but also, in principle, do not correspond to the high status of a diplomat of a foreign state," the spokeswoman said.
Zakharova called on the diplomatic mission to react "promptly and appropriately to subsequent requests from the law enforcement agencies."