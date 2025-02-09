https://sputnikglobe.com/20250209/no-more-free-aid-trump-eyes-ukraines-resources-to-repay-usaid-bill-1121549966.html
No More Free Aid? Trump Eyes Ukraine’s Resources to Repay USAID Bill
"The president is prepared to put all of those issues on the table this week, including the future of USAID to Ukraine. We need to recoup those costs, and that is going to be a partnership with the Ukrainians in terms of their rare earths, their natural resources, and their oil and gas and also buying ours," he told NBC News, adding that all those conversations "are going to happen this week."
US President Donald Trump aims to end the Ukraine conflict but expects Europe to take responsibility for security guarantees, Waltz added.
"I think, an underlying principle here is that the Europeans have to own this conflict going forward. President Trump is going to end it, and then, in terms of security guarantees, that is squarely going to be with the Europeans," he told NBC News.
The adviser added that this week, negotiations will take place in Europe with the participation of the US Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Vice President, and a special envoy, where they will discuss the details of a potential settlement.
Russia’s Position on Conflict Resolution
In June 2023, President Vladimir Putin proposed peace initiatives, stating that Russia would immediately cease fire and declare readiness for talks if:
Ukraine officially abandons its NATO membership aspirations.
Ukrainian forces withdraw from Russia’s newly incorporated regions.
Kiev authorities carry out demilitarization and denazification.
Ukraine adopts a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status.
Putin also mentioned the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions as part of the peace process.
Moscow has repeatedly reminded that Kiev itself banned negotiations in October 2022, and that Volodymyr Zelensky’s legitimacy remains questionable.