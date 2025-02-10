https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/georgia-launches-probe-into-assistance-to-malign-foreign-activities-1121552005.html

Georgia Launches Probe Into Assistance to Malign Foreign Activities

Georgia Launches Probe Into Assistance to Malign Foreign Activities

Sputnik International

The Georgian Prosecutor's Office said on Monday it had launched a criminal investigation into domestic sabotage, as well as assistance to foreign organizations undertaking "hostile activities" against the Georgian state.

2025-02-10T13:41+0000

2025-02-10T13:41+0000

2025-02-10T13:41+0000

world

georgia

european union (eu)

usaid

investigation

sabotage

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121065690_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_3e05e5b288b1680311bafc84f9a158f9.jpg

"An investigation has been launched into the facts of sabotage under aggravating circumstances, attempted sabotage, and the provision of assistance to a foreign organization and an organization under foreign control in hostile activities," the statement said. The criminal articles under which the investigation is being conducted provide for imprisonment from five to 15 years. The investigation was initiated by a statement from representatives of the United Neutral Georgia public movement indicating that in recent years, "actions directed against the Georgian state have been detected in the actions of internal and external persons," the prosecutor's office said. Meanwhile, Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that the unrest in Georgia had been financed not only by the United States, but by European funds as well. The parliament speaker cited the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) organization, which had allegedly been secretly financing radical political parties and groups in Georgia. "I wrote about this and have been saying it out loud. I also had a letter addressed to the EU ambassador asking him to publish the list of entities this fund had financed, but after several months of deliberation he refused to do so ... I expect that every donor organization or state, be it Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, the European Union itself or any other country that spends money in Georgia, will now follow the example of the new US administration," Papuashvili added. The Georgian State Security Service said last month that in September 2024, three Serbian nationals from the Serbia-based Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies (CANVAS) had arrived in Georgia to train young members of opposition and non-governmental organizations in coup-organizing tactics. The investigation revealed that their conferences and training events held in Georgia had been financed by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Papuashvili then accused USAID of interfering in the internal affairs of Georgia. A wave of opposition protests rocked Georgia after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in November that his government had decided not to pursue the opening of EU accession negotiations before 2028 and to reject EU financial support. Several hundred protesters have been detained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/how-the-attempted-maidan-20-in-georgia-fell-flat-1121307657.html

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

criminal investigation, domestic sabotage, assistance to foreign organizations, malign foreign activities