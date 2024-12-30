International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/how-the-attempted-maidan-20-in-georgia-fell-flat-1121307657.html
How the Attempted Maidan 2.0 in Georgia Fell Flat
How the Attempted Maidan 2.0 in Georgia Fell Flat
Sputnik International
Month-long protests in Georgia and Western pressure on the ruling Georgian Dream party have come to nothing, with the new president being inaugurated on December 29 and protesters peacefully dispersing in Tbilisi.
2024-12-30T14:37+0000
2024-12-30T14:37+0000
world
bidzina ivanishvili
donald trump
georgia
tbilisi
france
georgian dream
european union (eu)
us
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121307821_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b12f6cab51d295a20dba8e062802e21c.jpg
How Did It Unfold? Did It Affect the Presidential Vote? Did It Help the Opposition?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/us-doesnt-need-independent-georgia-will-foment-coup-in-tbilisi--expert-1121074152.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/hardline-critic-of-the-west-whats-to-know-about-georgias-new-president--1121297873.html
georgia
tbilisi
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121307821_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47fe3d8500428cff84649a697c0af891.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
inauguration of georgian president, attempted regime change in georgia, georgia's maidan, protests in georgia, georgian dream, georgian dream candidate won presidential election, european parliament urged georgia to re-run elections, western interference in georgia's affairs
inauguration of georgian president, attempted regime change in georgia, georgia's maidan, protests in georgia, georgian dream, georgian dream candidate won presidential election, european parliament urged georgia to re-run elections, western interference in georgia's affairs

How the Attempted Maidan 2.0 in Georgia Fell Flat

14:37 GMT 30.12.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankProtests in Tbilisi
Protests in Tbilisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Month-long protests in Georgia and Western pressure on the ruling Georgian Dream party have come to nothing, with the new president being inaugurated on December 29 and protesters peacefully dispersing in Tbilisi.

How Did It Unfold?

Former-President Salome Zurabishvili demanded new parliamentary elections, accusing the Georgian Dream party of rigging the October vote. The Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) dismissed her claims as "baseless" and "politically motivated" on December 24.
Zurabishvili is a pro-EU French-born politician aligned with the European Parliament (EP), which in late November called for the Georgian elections to be re-run under international supervision despite the fact that the elections had been held in the presence of international observers.
The EP's stance led Georgian Dream to suspend EU accession talks until 2028, which the Western-backed opposition used to fuel protests.
Four pro-Western opposition parties that have boycotted parliament since October organized a month-long protest in Tbilisi.
Six MEPs from Poland, Lithuania, and France joined pro-EU protesters and met Zurabishvili on the eve of the Georgian presidential election, sparking accusations of external interference.
On December 27, the US imposed sanctions on Georgian Dream's founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, accusing him of steering Georgia toward Russia and away from the West.
Opposition protest in Tbilisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2024
World
US Doesn't Need Independent Georgia, Will Foment Coup in Tbilisi – Expert
2 December, 18:07 GMT

Did It Affect the Presidential Vote?

No. Georgian Dream candidate Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected by a 300-member College of Electors on December 14.
The outgoing president refused to concede, sparking fears of nationwide protests and split power.

Did It Help the Opposition?

Kavelashvili's inauguration went ahead on December 29 as Zurabishvili left the palace despite earlier pledges to stay, declaring she was taking "legitimacy" with her.
After the inauguration, Kavelashvili reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to EU membership and stronger US ties.
Tbilisi expressed readiness to reset relations with President-elect Donald Trump.
Georgian president-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili attends a Georgian parliament session in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday. Dec. 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2024
World
‘Hardline Critic of the West’: What’s to Know About Georgia’s New President?
Yesterday, 13:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала