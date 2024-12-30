How the Attempted Maidan 2.0 in Georgia Fell Flat
Month-long protests in Georgia and Western pressure on the ruling Georgian Dream party have come to nothing, with the new president being inaugurated on December 29 and protesters peacefully dispersing in Tbilisi.
How Did It Unfold?
Former-President Salome Zurabishvili demanded new parliamentary elections, accusing the Georgian Dream party of rigging the October vote. The Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) dismissed her claims as "baseless" and "politically motivated" on December 24.
Zurabishvili is a pro-EU French-born politician aligned with the European Parliament (EP), which in late November called for the Georgian elections to be re-run under international supervision despite the fact that the elections had been held in the presence of international observers.
The EP's stance led Georgian Dream to suspend EU accession talks until 2028, which the Western-backed opposition used to fuel protests.
Four pro-Western opposition parties that have boycotted parliament since October organized a month-long protest in Tbilisi.
Six MEPs from Poland, Lithuania, and France joined pro-EU protesters and met Zurabishvili on the eve of the Georgian presidential election, sparking accusations of external interference.
On December 27, the US imposed sanctions on Georgian Dream's founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, accusing him of steering Georgia toward Russia and away from the West.
Did It Affect the Presidential Vote?
No. Georgian Dream candidate Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected by a 300-member College of Electors on December 14.
The outgoing president refused to concede, sparking fears of nationwide protests and split power.
Did It Help the Opposition?
Kavelashvili's inauguration went ahead on December 29 as Zurabishvili left the palace despite earlier pledges to stay, declaring she was taking "legitimacy" with her.
After the inauguration, Kavelashvili reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to EU membership and stronger US ties.
Tbilisi expressed readiness to reset relations with President-elect Donald Trump.
