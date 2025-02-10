International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/russias-ukraine-settlement-stance-no-double-agenda-just-national-interests-1121551770.html
Russia’s Ukraine Settlement Stance: No Double Agenda, Just National Interests
Russia’s Ukraine Settlement Stance: No Double Agenda, Just National Interests
Sputnik International
Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine contains no double edge or secret agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
2025-02-10T13:35+0000
2025-02-10T13:35+0000
world
russia
sergey ryabkov
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
settlement
peace deal
peace plan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg
"There is no double edge in our position, no secret agenda... Our position is a derivative of deeply felt, but experienced with full understanding of the seriousness and tragedy of what is happening, the national interests of our country, which we cannot betray. We have to defend them," Ryabkov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations were possible with anyone willing to compromise, but noted that Zelensky, whose term ends in May 2024, lacked the legitimacy to sign any agreements. Meanwhile, Ukraine canceled its 2024 presidential elections, citing martial law and full mobilization, with Zelensky insisting that the elections were "premature."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/putin-russia-ready-to-pick-negotiators-for-direct-talks-with-zelensky-if-hes-ready-1121515700.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2523877c8fe52c8daea885bcf6c45c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s ukraine settlement, russian deputy foreign minister sergey ryabkov, settlement in ukraine
russia’s ukraine settlement, russian deputy foreign minister sergey ryabkov, settlement in ukraine

Russia’s Ukraine Settlement Stance: No Double Agenda, Just National Interests

13:35 GMT 10.02.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine contains no double edge or secret agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"There is no double edge in our position, no secret agenda... Our position is a derivative of deeply felt, but experienced with full understanding of the seriousness and tragedy of what is happening, the national interests of our country, which we cannot betray. We have to defend them," Ryabkov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony commemorating the lifting of the Leningrad Blockade. January 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin: Russia Ready to Pick Negotiators for Direct Talks With Zelensky, But He Can't Sign Peace Deal
28 January, 18:39 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations were possible with anyone willing to compromise, but noted that Zelensky, whose term ends in May 2024, lacked the legitimacy to sign any agreements. Meanwhile, Ukraine canceled its 2024 presidential elections, citing martial law and full mobilization, with Zelensky insisting that the elections were "premature."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала