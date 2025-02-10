https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/russias-ukraine-settlement-stance-no-double-agenda-just-national-interests-1121551770.html
Russia's Ukraine Settlement Stance: No Double Agenda, Just National Interests


Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine contains no double edge or secret agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"There is no double edge in our position, no secret agenda... Our position is a derivative of deeply felt, but experienced with full understanding of the seriousness and tragedy of what is happening, the national interests of our country, which we cannot betray. We have to defend them," Ryabkov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations were possible with anyone willing to compromise, but noted that Zelensky, whose term ends in May 2024, lacked the legitimacy to sign any agreements. Meanwhile, Ukraine canceled its 2024 presidential elections, citing martial law and full mobilization, with Zelensky insisting that the elections were "premature."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine contains no double edge or secret agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"There is no double edge in our position, no secret agenda... Our position is a derivative of deeply felt, but experienced with full understanding of the seriousness and tragedy of what is happening, the national interests of our country, which we cannot betray. We have to defend them," Ryabkov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations
were possible with anyone willing to compromise, but noted that Zelensky, whose term ends in May 2024, lacked the legitimacy to sign any agreements. Meanwhile, Ukraine canceled its 2024 presidential elections, citing martial law and full mobilization, with Zelensky insisting that the elections were "premature."