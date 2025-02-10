https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/russias-ukraine-settlement-stance-no-double-agenda-just-national-interests-1121551770.html

Russia’s Ukraine Settlement Stance: No Double Agenda, Just National Interests

Russia’s Ukraine Settlement Stance: No Double Agenda, Just National Interests

Sputnik International

Russia's position on the settlement in Ukraine contains no double edge or secret agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

2025-02-10T13:35+0000

2025-02-10T13:35+0000

2025-02-10T13:35+0000

world

russia

sergey ryabkov

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

settlement

peace deal

peace plan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg

"There is no double edge in our position, no secret agenda... Our position is a derivative of deeply felt, but experienced with full understanding of the seriousness and tragedy of what is happening, the national interests of our country, which we cannot betray. We have to defend them," Ryabkov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations were possible with anyone willing to compromise, but noted that Zelensky, whose term ends in May 2024, lacked the legitimacy to sign any agreements. Meanwhile, Ukraine canceled its 2024 presidential elections, citing martial law and full mobilization, with Zelensky insisting that the elections were "premature."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/putin-russia-ready-to-pick-negotiators-for-direct-talks-with-zelensky-if-hes-ready-1121515700.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s ukraine settlement, russian deputy foreign minister sergey ryabkov, settlement in ukraine