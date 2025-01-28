https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/putin-russia-ready-to-pick-negotiators-for-direct-talks-with-zelensky-if-hes-ready-1121515700.html

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree outlawing peace negotiations with Moscow in 2022, months after the West sabotaged a ready peace treaty

russia's special operation in ukraine

President Putin has expressed readiness to find negotiators to speak with Volodymyr Zelensky.Under Ukrainian law, the end of the president's term means his powers are transferred to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada parliament, and in accordance with the constitution, even martial law does not give him the right to extend his authority, Putin said.Zelensky's powers officially ran out last spring, but he remained in office after cancelling elections, citing a state of martial law."On the question of the final signing of the documents...there cannot be a single mistake or wrinkle. Everything must be polished," Putin said. Additionally, direct talks cannot begin if Zelensky does not lift his self-imposed ban, Putin said."If there is a desire, any legal question can be resolved. So far, we simply don't see such a desire" from the Ukrainian side, the Russian president added.New Revelations on 2022 NegotiationsThe Ukrainian side rejected these terms, but Russia nevertheless agreed to talks. "This was at the end of February 2022," Putin said.Russia was prepared to implement the peace deal reached in Istanbul in the spring of 2022, "even though there were things [in the draft deal, ed.] which we had issues with, Putin revealed."Nevertheless, I agreed that we were ready to implement this document. And on March 15 or 16 we informed Kiev that we were ready to refine and sign this document. There was practically nothing to change there," he said.The draft agreements also "had a small point proposed for consideration by the Ukrainian side on a personal meeting between the two presidents. I agreed to this," Putin said.Russia also sent signals to Kiev's Western sponsors, including now former US president Joe Biden, Putin said, saying he had made clear that "if they had a desire...to achieve peace, the path was very simple."Conflict Would End Quickly Without NATO InvolvementToday, Putin said, Ukraine's sovereignty is "almost nil," and without foreign sponsorship and weapons, the present conflict would "end in a month and a half or two months."Putin also commented on Zelensky's claims that he banned negotiations after the Russian military was stopped at the gates of Kiev in early 2022, pointing out that Russian forces withdrew voluntarily as an act of good faith for the sake of the draft peace treaty, which the Ukrainian side subsequently walked out on."For us it was clear in principle that deception was a serious risk. Russia has been deceived in a similar manner for decades: they say one thing, they do something completely different," Putin said. "Nevertheless, based on considerations of the need to prevent the bloodshed associated with a serious war, we nevertheless agreed, and began to withdraw troops from Kiev at the end of March."

