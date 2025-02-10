https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/us-tariffs-on-eu-imports-european-commission-says-not-without-a-fight-1121551631.html
US Tariffs on EU Imports? European Commission Says Not Without a Fight
The European Union did not receive any notification on potential imposition of US tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, but setting such tariffs would be "unlawful," the European Commission said on Monday.
"At this stage, we have not received any official notification regarding the imposition of additional tariffs on EU goods. We will not respond to broad announcements without details or written clarification. The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures. In general: The imposition of tariffs would be unlawful and economically counterproductive, especially given the deeply integrated production chains the EU and US established through Transatlantic trade and investment," the statement read. Late on Sunday, the White House press pool reported that US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports starting February 10. On February 1, Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on EU imports, accusing Brussels of "terribly" treating Washington. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot later said that France urged the European Commission to take immediate retaliatory measures if Trump imposes trade tariffs on goods from the EU.
