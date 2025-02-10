https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/usaid-with-a-british-accent-fcdos-foreign-aid-fraud-exposed-1121552585.html

USAID With a British Accent: FCDO’s Foreign Aid Fraud Exposed

USAID With a British Accent: FCDO’s Foreign Aid Fraud Exposed

Sputnik International

The surprise dismantling of USAID, the US’s #1 soft power tool, has caught allied aid agencies scrambling to pick up the slack in support of the West’s global interests. Among them is Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). Here's what we know about it.

2025-02-10T16:57+0000

2025-02-10T16:57+0000

2025-02-10T16:57+0000

analysis

boris johnson

mark lowcock

britain

ukraine

dfid

oxfam

foreign and commonwealth office

usaid

national health service (nhs)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0a/1121552422_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ff1d7caab7cf771fc06727b0a616b4.jpg

The FCDO was created in 2020 after Boris Johnson shut down the Department for International Development (DFID) and merged it with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.The FCDO’s predecessor was closed amid intense parliamentary and auditor scrutiny, including reports of the agency's “difficulties” in assessing performance, impact and “value for money” stemming from:In its five years as a leviathan combined foreign ministry and aid office, the FCDO has racked up its own share of controversy, including:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/splurge-on-defense-spending-ukraine-aid-digesting-uk-labour-govts-new-budget-1120738732.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/eu-foreign-ministers-to-discuss-lifting-sanctions-against-syria-on-january-27-1121414578.html

britain

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is britain's aid agency, does uk have usaid-style aid agency