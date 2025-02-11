https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/chinese-e-commerce-merchants-slam-us-tariff-uncertainty-1121555941.html

Many cross-border e-commerce industry practitioners in China have slammed the US' flip-flop on tariff policies on small packages for creating tremendous uncertainty and potentially hurting both merchants and consumers.

Still, the Chinese cross-border e-commerce industry can cope with possible policy shifts by optimizing supply chains and diversifying market strategies, an industry expert said on Sunday.The US imposed a 10-percent tariff on Chinese products and adjusted its small value tax exemption policy. The new rule also included the cancellation of the "de minimis exemption" for small parcels valued at under $800, meaning these small packages would no longer be duty-free, according to media reports.However, US President Donald Trump paused his administration's repeal of duty-free treatment of low-cost packages from China on February 7, giving the Commerce Department time to make the order workable, after the rapid change created disruptions for customs inspectors, postal and delivery services and online retailers, according to Reuters. An employee of a cross-border e-commerce company in Shanghai surnamed Xu told the Global Times that goods shipped to the US before the Spring Festival faced customs clearance issues. The US Customs and Border Protection imposed tariffs exceeding the declared values of $60 to $130, "which we find absurd and indicative of a lack of reliable standards," Xu said, adding that other companies reported similar situations.The uncertainty in US trade policies is also forcing merchants to seek new development paths."We shouldn't be too optimistic," Gu Tao, a Chinese merchant, said, noting that most people think the tax exemption policy for small packages will ultimately be canceled, as the current pause is simply due to US customs, logistics and retailers facing challenges with recent policy shifts and requiring time to adjust.A self-shipper of camera accessories on Chinese cross-border e-commerce platform Temu surnamed Han told the Global Times that merchants who relied on the $800 de minimis exemption to send small packages directly to US customers without paying duties have been significantly affected. "The combined costs of shipping, registration and tariffs for a $10 product have increased by about 40 percent, making it impossible to maintain profitability," Han said.Yang Ming, a toy factory owner in Shantou, South China's Guangdong Province, told the Global Times that many of his peers are turning to a hybrid model that leverages overseas warehouses and domestic logistics services in the US to help cross-border e-commerce sellers manage inventory more efficiently, reduce costs and boost delivery efficiency.Since last year, various cross-border e-commerce platforms, including AliExpress, Temu and Shein, have introduced semi-managed models, which allow merchants to maintain operational control while the platform handles warehousing and logistics, requiring merchants to stock inventory overseas.Moreover, the industry is looking toward market diversification as a long-term strategy. Many merchants are considering expanding into emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, which have shown strong growth potential and consumer demand.For instance, the Middle East, with its high internet penetration and young, tech-savvy population, is seen as a promising new market for Chinese e-commerce, said Yang.The new US rule is likely to raise the cost of imported goods, and for cross-border e-commerce that relies on overseas suppliers like China, profit margins will be significantly compressed, according to Cao Lei, deputy secretary-general of the China Cross-border E-commerce 50 Forum and director of the E-commerce Research Center of the China Internet Network Information Center. This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

