EU Steel Industry Faces Dire Future as US Tariffs Escalate Trade War

The European Steel Association (Eurofer) expects US tariffs on steel imports to negatively affect the EU steel industry, Eurofer President Henrik Adam said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an order enacting a 25% tariff on steel imports. The EU steel exports could drop by up to 3.7 million tonnes, as Washington is the second-largest export market for European producers, accounting for 16% of total EU steel exports in 2024, Adam said, adding that such losses cannot be offset by EU exports to other markets. "Already today global steel overcapacity is being off-loaded massively on the vulnerable EU steel market at very cheap prices, mainly from Asia, North-Africa and the Middle East. This is leading to the inability to invest in the green transition and ultimately de-industrialisation of Europe. In 2024 alone, the EU steel industry had to close 9 million tonnes of capacity with over 18,000 job cuts announced. The Executive Order by President Trump will inevitably further exacerbate the situation," Adam said. To support European steelmakers, the EU should revise the current safeguard measures, which have lost their effectiveness over the past six years, Eurofer president said, adding that another measure would be the extension of a comprehensive tariffication system, as the current EU safeguard measure will expire at the end of June 2026.

