Disney Dumps DEI in Bid to Return to its Entertainment Roots

Disney is dismantling its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in lockstep with Donald Trump’s crusade to root out "woke" culture, a staff memo cited by Axios reveals.

Disney is dismantling its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in lockstep with Donald Trump’s crusade to root out "woke" culture, a staff memo cited by Axios reveals.Initiatives like Reimagine Tomorrow, which made sure that half of the company’s characters personified “underrepresented groups,” will undergo rebranding, according to the entertainment company's chief human resources officer. Executive pay will now be determined by “Talent Strategy” performance metrics rather than the previous focus on “Diversity & Inclusion.” Furthermore, content advisories for beloved children’s classics like Peter Pan and Dumbo, which previously warned of “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures,” will be replaced with a more concise disclaimer. So will Disney now fully ditch political agendas and return to its entertainment roots?

