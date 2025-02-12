Russia Scores Huge Geopolitical Triumph with Sudan Base

International
The agreed Russian naval base in Port Sudan straddles a crucial region where "many others have wanted to establish a foothold, but only we have succeeded," military expert Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.
Sudan and Russia have agreed "on everything" regarding the creation of a Russian naval base, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef said on February 12.Russia is prepared to work alongside international partners to help restore stability in Sudan, Lavrov said during the meeting with his Sudanese counterpart. Lavrov also said that the full resumption of bilateral cooperation depends on security conditions in Sudan.Youssef, in Russia on a three-day official visit, noted that his country values Moscow's solidarity during "a serious war between the [Sudanese] army and the Rapid Support Forces [RSF]."
Svetlana Ekimenko
Sudan and Russia have reached a mutual understanding regarding the agreement on Moscow’s naval base, with both sides finalizing all necessary terms, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef Ahmed al-Sharif announced following talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.
The agreed-on Russian naval base in Port Sudan lies along a key region where “many others have wanted to establish a foothold, but only we have succeeded,” military expert Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.
The director of the Center for Strategic Studies of the South Caucasus spelled out the deal’s numerous benefits:

Maritime Access

Russia gets a foothold on the Red Sea, while obtaining access to the Indian Ocean

Strategic Value

enhances logistical support for various military units
helps mitigate threats to Russian tankers and vessels in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal zones from so-called "civilized world piracy" as witnessed in the Baltic Sea
provides a convenient point for intelligence monitoring as NATO, the US, and France get pushed out of the Central African region

Geopolitical Influence

bolsters Russia’s clout and capabilities on the African continent - elevates Sudan’s standing among neighboring countries, while solidifying cooperation with Russia
“They see that we are fighting against the global West. More and more "third-world" countries are joining us, we are strengthening cooperation, and Russian influence is expanding,” noted Mikhailov.
Sudan and Russia have agreed "on everything" regarding the creation of a Russian naval base, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef said on February 12.

"We have reached an understanding on this issue.... We agreed and agreed on everything," Youssef told a briefing following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia is prepared to work alongside international partners to help restore stability in Sudan, Lavrov said during the meeting with his Sudanese counterpart. Lavrov also said that the full resumption of bilateral cooperation depends on security conditions in Sudan.
Youssef, in Russia on a three-day official visit, noted that his country values Moscow’s solidarity during "a serious war between the [Sudanese] army and the Rapid Support Forces [RSF]."

Since April 15, 2023, last year, heavy fighting has been going on in Sudan between the Sudanese regular armed forces Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. None of the temporary nationwide ceasefires have held.

World
Sudan Hopes to Resume Talks With Russia on Floating Nuclear Power Unit Project
10 November 2024, 08:01 GMT
