https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/russia-scores-huge-geopolitical-triumph-with-sudan-base-1121559203.html

Russia Scores Huge Geopolitical Triumph with Sudan Base

Russia Scores Huge Geopolitical Triumph with Sudan Base

Sputnik International

The agreed Russian naval base in Port Sudan straddles a crucial region where “many others have wanted to establish a foothold, but only we have succeeded,” military expert Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.

2025-02-12T13:49+0000

2025-02-12T13:49+0000

2025-02-12T13:49+0000

analysis

russia

sudan

port

sergey lavrov

rapid support forces (rsf)

suez canal

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0c/1121558970_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_218410e255bb2be2e5030ddfec780191.jpg

The agreed-on Russian naval base in Port Sudan lies along a key region where “many others have wanted to establish a foothold, but only we have succeeded,” military expert Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.The director of the Center for Strategic Studies of the South Caucasus spelled out the deal’s numerous benefits: Maritime AccessStrategic Value Geopolitical InfluenceSudan and Russia have agreed "on everything" regarding the creation of a Russian naval base, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef said on February 12.Russia is prepared to work alongside international partners to help restore stability in Sudan, Lavrov said during the meeting with his Sudanese counterpart. Lavrov also said that the full resumption of bilateral cooperation depends on security conditions in Sudan.Youssef, in Russia on a three-day official visit, noted that his country values Moscow’s solidarity during "a serious war between the [Sudanese] army and the Rapid Support Forces [RSF]."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/sudan-hopes-to-resume-talks-with-russia-on-floating-nuclear-power-unit-project-1120837885.html

russia

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

sudan and russia finalize terms of deal on russia's naval base in port sudan, will russia have a base in suden, what is the strategic value of russia's future naval base in sudan, is port sudan of strategic significance