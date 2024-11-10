https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/sudan-hopes-to-resume-talks-with-russia-on-floating-nuclear-power-unit-project-1120837885.html
Sudan Hopes to Resume Talks With Russia on Floating Nuclear Power Unit Project
Sudan Hopes to Resume Talks With Russia on Floating Nuclear Power Unit Project
Sputnik International
Sudan hopes to return to discussions with Russia on the construction of a floating nuclear power unit after the end of the intra-Sudanese conflict, Sudanese Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Hajj told Sputnik.
2024-11-10T08:01+0000
2024-11-10T08:01+0000
2024-11-10T08:01+0000
world
sudan
russia
mohamed hamdan dagalo
rapid support forces (rsf)
omar bashir
floating power plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112223984_0:180:3001:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_2fff47f8e98a9b006305356d72afbb78.jpg
In 2017, Russia and Sudan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, as well as an agreement on the development of a project to build a nuclear power plant in Sudan. In November 2017, former Sudanese President Omar Bashir said in an interview with Sputnik during his visit to Russia that Sudan expected to build a floating nuclear power plant in the country, and then a 1,200-megawatt main nuclear power plant as part of cooperation with Russia on peaceful atom. Since April 15 last year, heavy fighting has been going on in Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the command of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and the regular army. The sides are exchanging contradictory statements about the success of the fighting and control of objects, launching a large-scale information war in the media and social networks. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that the ongoing fighting in the country could lead to outbreaks of diseases and a fatal collapse of the health system. According to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has exceeded 10 million. The Russia-Africa Conference is being held from November 9 to 10 in the federal territory of Sirius, which is located near the borders of Sochi's Adler.Countering Western Presssure on SudanSudan would like Russia to use its position in the UN to help avoid Western pressure, including sanctions, Sudanese Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Hajj told Sputnik.He added that Sudan hoped for Russia's support in the form of political and humanitarian aid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russia-rolls-out-nuclear-powered-icebreaker-chukotka-1120801203.html
sudan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112223984_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f0aa1b6650e4d5fb38e42c56b5745a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-sudan partnership, sudan nuclear floating, sudan unrest, sudan clashes, rosatom sudan, sudan nuclear projects
russia-sudan partnership, sudan nuclear floating, sudan unrest, sudan clashes, rosatom sudan, sudan nuclear projects
Sudan Hopes to Resume Talks With Russia on Floating Nuclear Power Unit Project
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - Sudan hopes to return to discussions with Russia on the construction of a floating nuclear power unit after the end of the intra-Sudanese conflict, Sudanese Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Hajj told Sputnik.
In 2017, Russia and Sudan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, as well as an agreement on the development of a project to build a nuclear power plant in Sudan. In November 2017, former Sudanese President Omar Bashir said in an interview with Sputnik during his visit to Russia that Sudan expected to build a floating nuclear power plant in the country, and then a 1,200-megawatt main nuclear power plant
as part of cooperation with Russia on peaceful atom.
"We cannot discuss this issue at the moment due to the current situation. I hope that we will return to discussing it after the war is over," Al-Hajj said on the sidelines of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi.
Since April 15 last year, heavy fighting has been going on in Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)
under the command of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and the regular army. The sides are exchanging contradictory statements about the success of the fighting and control of objects, launching a large-scale information war in the media and social networks. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that the ongoing fighting in the country could lead to outbreaks of diseases and a fatal collapse of the health system. According to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of internally displaced people in Sudan has exceeded 10 million.
The Russia-Africa Conference is being held from November 9 to 10 in the federal territory of Sirius, which is located near the borders of Sochi's Adler.
Countering Western Presssure on Sudan
Sudan would like Russia to use its position in the UN to help avoid Western pressure, including sanctions, Sudanese Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Hajj told Sputnik.
"We would like Russia to use its influence in the UN Security Council so that we can avoid influence from Western countries that are trying to put a lot of pressure on us, including sanctions," Al-Hajj said on the sidelines of the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi.
He added that Sudan hoped for Russia's support in the form of political and humanitarian aid.