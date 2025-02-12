https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/sputnik-and-osbu-academy-organize-lecture-on-world-radio-day-2025-1121558645.html

Sputnik and OSBU Academy Organize Lecture on World Radio Day 2025

Sputnik International

On the occasion of World Radio Day 2025 Sputnik and OSBU Media Training Academy, affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Broadcasting Union (OSBU), organized an interactive SputnikPro lecture dedicated to radio and podcasts in contemporary multimedia environment.

The lecture was inaugurated by Dr. Amr El-Leithy, OSBU president, who welcomed attendees and emphasized that radio remains a cornerstone of modern media – not just a traditional medium, but a fundamental pillar for conveying the truth, especially amid rapid changes in the media landscape.The lecture, delivered by adviser to Sputnik News Agency and Radio Oleg Dmitriev, explored the evolution of radio, its various platforms, and its influence across societies. He highlighted that it continues to be a powerful medium, capable of adapting and responding swiftly to global topics.The event brought together a distinguished group of media professionals in radio broadcasting from OSBU member states.The lecture concluded with recommendations emphasizing the need to keep pace with digital advancements in radio broadcasting and to enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve transmission quality and multilingual broadcasting. Oleg Dmitriev commented after the event: “This workshop was a very special thing, because radio itself is unique. I love working on radio so much because it's really fun for a professional to identify their target audience and pick out the points that will bring them pleasure. I’m happy that my remarks were met with great enthusiasm by the audience.”

