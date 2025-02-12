International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/sputnik-and-osbu-academy-organize-lecture-on-world-radio-day-2025-1121558645.html
Sputnik and OSBU Academy Organize Lecture on World Radio Day 2025
Sputnik and OSBU Academy Organize Lecture on World Radio Day 2025
Sputnik International
On the occasion of World Radio Day 2025 Sputnik and OSBU Media Training Academy, affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Broadcasting Union (OSBU), organized an interactive SputnikPro lecture dedicated to radio and podcasts in contemporary multimedia environment.
2025-02-12T11:13+0000
2025-02-12T11:13+0000
world
sputnik news
sputnik
world
radio
broadcasting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0c/1121558467_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7729977bd2e4047544cd62fb40ad7ee4.jpg
The lecture was inaugurated by Dr. Amr El-Leithy, OSBU president, who welcomed attendees and emphasized that radio remains a cornerstone of modern media – not just a traditional medium, but a fundamental pillar for conveying the truth, especially amid rapid changes in the media landscape.The lecture, delivered by adviser to Sputnik News Agency and Radio Oleg Dmitriev, explored the evolution of radio, its various platforms, and its influence across societies. He highlighted that it continues to be a powerful medium, capable of adapting and responding swiftly to global topics.The event brought together a distinguished group of media professionals in radio broadcasting from OSBU member states.The lecture concluded with recommendations emphasizing the need to keep pace with digital advancements in radio broadcasting and to enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve transmission quality and multilingual broadcasting. Oleg Dmitriev commented after the event: “This workshop was a very special thing, because radio itself is unique. I love working on radio so much because it's really fun for a professional to identify their target audience and pick out the points that will bring them pleasure. I’m happy that my remarks were met with great enthusiasm by the audience.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250130/sputnik-and-osbu-academy-hold-photojournalism-lecture-1121518855.html
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0c/1121558467_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b9b27227a07258b8ef83773f8054e8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
world radio day, sputnik and osbu academy, rganization of islamic cooperation, interactive sputnikpro
world radio day, sputnik and osbu academy, rganization of islamic cooperation, interactive sputnikpro

Sputnik and OSBU Academy Organize Lecture on World Radio Day 2025

11:13 GMT 12.02.2025
© SputnikSputnik and OSBU Academy
Sputnik and OSBU Academy - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
On the occasion of World Radio Day 2025, Sputnik and the OSBU Media Training Academy, affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Broadcasting Union (OIC OSBU), organized an interactive SputnikPro lecture dedicated to radio and podcasts in the contemporary multimedia environment.
The lecture was inaugurated by Dr. Amr El-Leithy, OSBU president, who welcomed attendees and emphasized that radio remains a cornerstone of modern media – not just a traditional medium, but a fundamental pillar for conveying the truth, especially amid rapid changes in the media landscape.
The lecture, delivered by adviser to Sputnik News Agency and Radio Oleg Dmitriev, explored the evolution of radio, its various platforms, and its influence across societies. He highlighted that it continues to be a powerful medium, capable of adapting and responding swiftly to global topics.
The event brought together a distinguished group of media professionals in radio broadcasting from OSBU member states.
Sputnik educational event - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2025
World
Sputnik and OSBU Academy Hold Photojournalism Lecture
30 January, 15:47 GMT
The lecture concluded with recommendations emphasizing the need to keep pace with digital advancements in radio broadcasting and to enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve transmission quality and multilingual broadcasting. Oleg Dmitriev commented after the event: “This workshop was a very special thing, because radio itself is unique. I love working on radio so much because it's really fun for a professional to identify their target audience and pick out the points that will bring them pleasure. I’m happy that my remarks were met with great enthusiasm by the audience.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала