https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/zelenskys-18yo-recruits-would-be-thrown-into-meatgrinder-without-proper-training-us-army-vet-1121561307.html
Zelensky’s 18YO Recruits Would Be “Thrown” Into Meatgrinder Without Proper Training: US Army Vet
Zelensky’s 18YO Recruits Would Be “Thrown” Into Meatgrinder Without Proper Training: US Army Vet
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime is “looking to cut a deal” with the West, and following the orders of its paymasters to conscript 18 to 24-year-old Ukrainians to perish pointlessly in a proxy war against Russia that everyone recognizes is now lost, retired US Army lieutenant colonel Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
2025-02-12T19:38+0000
2025-02-12T19:38+0000
2025-02-12T19:38+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
earl rasmussen
maria zakharova
russia
ukraine
us army
nato
recruitment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0c/1121561145_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_977c7845366a1999c75f6b0aa05c2aad.jpg
The desperate move signals the extent of corruption facing the NATO client state, and Zelensky’s readiness to sacrifice “generations” of young men, Rasmussen said, pointing out that the Russian offensive can’t be stopped, and that whatever young men are recruited are going to be “thrown in” to fighting without proper training or experience.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Zelensky’s recruitment plans would constitute the destruction of the Ukrainian people and a “one way ticket” for the young men involved.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0c/1121561145_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_3d01f886f3d9f06841a9e3ecc3aced27.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what will happen if 18-year-olds are recruited in ukraine, will 18-year-olds be drafted in ukraine, will 18-year-olds recruitment allow ukraine to win
what will happen if 18-year-olds are recruited in ukraine, will 18-year-olds be drafted in ukraine, will 18-year-olds recruitment allow ukraine to win
Zelensky’s 18YO Recruits Would Be “Thrown” Into Meatgrinder Without Proper Training: US Army Vet
The Kiev regime is “looking to cut a deal” with the West, and following the orders of its paymasters to conscript 18 to 24-year-old Ukrainians to perish pointlessly in a proxy war against Russia that everyone recognizes is now lost, retired US Army lieutenant colonel Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
The desperate move signals the extent of corruption facing the NATO client state, and Zelensky’s readiness to sacrifice “generations” of young men, Rasmussen said, pointing out that the Russian offensive can’t be stopped, and that whatever young men are recruited
are going to be “thrown in” to fighting without proper training or experience.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Zelensky’s recruitment plans
would constitute the destruction of the Ukrainian people and a “one way ticket” for the young men involved.