https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/zelenskys-18yo-recruits-would-be-thrown-into-meatgrinder-without-proper-training-us-army-vet-1121561307.html

Zelensky’s 18YO Recruits Would Be “Thrown” Into Meatgrinder Without Proper Training: US Army Vet

Zelensky’s 18YO Recruits Would Be “Thrown” Into Meatgrinder Without Proper Training: US Army Vet

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime is “looking to cut a deal” with the West, and following the orders of its paymasters to conscript 18 to 24-year-old Ukrainians to perish pointlessly in a proxy war against Russia that everyone recognizes is now lost, retired US Army lieutenant colonel Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

2025-02-12T19:38+0000

2025-02-12T19:38+0000

2025-02-12T19:38+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

earl rasmussen

maria zakharova

russia

ukraine

us army

nato

recruitment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0c/1121561145_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_977c7845366a1999c75f6b0aa05c2aad.jpg

The desperate move signals the extent of corruption facing the NATO client state, and Zelensky’s readiness to sacrifice “generations” of young men, Rasmussen said, pointing out that the Russian offensive can’t be stopped, and that whatever young men are recruited are going to be “thrown in” to fighting without proper training or experience.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Zelensky’s recruitment plans would constitute the destruction of the Ukrainian people and a “one way ticket” for the young men involved.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what will happen if 18-year-olds are recruited in ukraine, will 18-year-olds be drafted in ukraine, will 18-year-olds recruitment allow ukraine to win