https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/just-business-us-mic-wants-ukrainian-bloodbath-to-continue-even-if-it-means-drafting-18-year-olds-1121353761.html

Just Business: US MIC Wants Ukrainian Bloodbath to Continue Even If It Means Drafting 18-Year-Olds

Just Business: US MIC Wants Ukrainian Bloodbath to Continue Even If It Means Drafting 18-Year-Olds

Sputnik International

Washington is pressuring Zelensky to lower the draft age from 25 to 18. Meanwhile, Western media is reporting that Ukrainian recruits have begun deserting forces training in European NATO countries hundreds at a time. Retired Russian Army colonel and renowned military observer Viktor Litovkin explains how these events are connected.

2025-01-04T16:31+0000

2025-01-04T16:31+0000

2025-01-04T16:31+0000

viktor litovkin

military & intelligence

donald trump

joe biden

ukraine

russia

nato

russian army

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

patriot

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/04/1121353970_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_e68b522dae1bba6f4d168bf0342edc19.jpg

“The war in Ukraine is profitable to the United States economically, politically and so on. That’s why they’re interested in this war continuing,” Litovkin told Sputnik, commenting the Biden administration’s steady pressure on Kiev to reduce the draft age to 18.Besides the cash the US military-industrial complex can expect from new contracts from its Eastern European NATO allies from the “recycling” their Warsaw Pact-era Soviet equipment, and the replenishment of Pentagon warehouses after sending old stocks off to Kiev, hawks in Washington are able to pursue their long-term obsession with “weakening Russia,” Litovkin explained.The gruesome “business” in Ukraine is so profitable that Litovkin doesn’t expect it to stop once Donald Trump is in charge. After all, he recalled, it was Trump who first sent lethal weapons to the country in 2019.As for plans to draft 18-year-olds, how else “how can this conflict continue, if a million Ukrainian servicemen have already been knocked out, killed, wounded, maimed and so on," with other draft-age men fleeing to Europe, Russia, etc., the observer asked."There are about 30,000 mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. All the complex military equipment is controlled by mercenaries, US, Polish and German specialists, from HIMARS to Patriots and others…But someone has to man the front lines, someone has to man the trenches” if the reserve of 25-year-olds and up - the current draft age, is exhausted, the retired soldier said.Unfortunately, Litovkin doesn’t expect Ukraine’s population to rise up and overthrow the government sending its sons to their deaths.Fighting Spirit Wins WarsUkrainian and US business media reported this week that Ukraine's brand new, elite NATO-trained 155th Mechanized Brigade "disintegrated" before reaching the frontlines, with over 1,700 of its 5,800 members said to have fled during training in France and Poland, before deployment in the ongoing bloody battles in the Donbass.The mass desertion signals a critical lack of "fighting spirit," Litovkin believes.The shortfalls of the NATO equipment sent to the front along with the brigade’s troops likely didn’t help matters, Litovkin said, pointing out that the CAESAR wheeled self-propelled howitzer is underpowered compared to Russian systems and unsuitable for use in Ukraine during the muddy seasons, and that the Leopard 2 tanks the brigade was equipped with weigh 10-20 tons more than Russian ones, meaning inferior maneuverability characteristics.Ultimately, the brigade’s training was just a bureaucratic exercise, Litovkin said, with the money doled out and spent, and the French side especially not particularly concerned about the unit’s fate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/mercenary-internationale-assembled-in-ukraine-to-fight-russia-polish-pow-reveals-1121350013.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/hundreds-of-soldiers-from-french-trained-ukrainian-brigade-went-awol-before-firing-single-shot-----1121341939.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/russias-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-and-how-it-is-progressing-1105665248.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what's the draft age in ukraine, why is ukrainian war still going on, does us want ukraine war to stop, what is the military-industrial complex