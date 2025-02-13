https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/leading-scientists-and-industry-leaders-to-participate-in-the-future-technologies-forum-1121568011.html
Leading Scientists and Industry Leaders to Participate in the Future Technologies Forum
Leading Scientists and Industry Leaders to Participate in the Future Technologies Forum
The Future Technologies Forum, set to take place in Moscow on February 20–21, will bring together leading Russian and international scientists, industry leaders, technology entrepreneurs, and experts.
Participants will discuss key issues and development prospects in the new materials and chemistry industry, major innovation directions, and investment-attractive projects.
At the Technology Achievements Exhibition, Russia’s largest corporations, high-tech enterprises, and scientific organizations will showcase cutting-edge developments.
"The Future Technologies Forum aims to discuss and develop solutions to ensure the innovative growth of the new materials and chemistry sector. The event will bring together suppliers, manufacturers, experts, and scientists. Discussions will focus on technological and scientific priorities of the industry, investments in ongoing projects and production expansion, workforce training, regulatory improvements, and other key aspects," stated Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Co-Chairman of the Forum’s Organizing Committee.
Major Russian corporations engaged in innovation-driven sectors will present their latest developments and host discussions on the most promising areas of corporate science and innovation.
The Future Technologies Forum is a flagship event where leading researchers and industry leaders showcase high-tech innovations, cutting-edge scientific developments, and implemented projects that will shape the economic landscape for the coming years.
The Forum has been held in Moscow annually since 2023 with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation. The event is supported by the Government of the Russian Federation, with the Roscongress Foundation serving as the official organizer.