European Business at International Forums: Prospects for Cooperation
A meeting was held in Moscow between Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, and Antonio Fallico, President of the Italian nonprofit association "Conoscere Eurasia" ("Knowing Eurasia").
The parties discussed prospects for trade and economic relations within Greater Eurasia and identified opportunities for cooperation between Russian and European businesses at international forums.At the XVII Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, held in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) on December 5 and 6 2024, Fallico invited participants — including representatives of the European business community — to take part in major international events in 2025.They include the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 18 to 21, the Eastern Economic Forum from September 3 to 6 and Russian Energy Week from October 15 to 17.Fallico expressed hope that economic diplomacy would foster dialogue among entrepreneurs from different countries and help stabilize the geopolitical situation.The event typically attracts more than 1,000 participants from 30 countries, he explained, and has branched out from its origins in Italy. The forum was held in Azerbaijan in 2022, Uzbekistan in 2023 and the United Arab Emirates in 2024."Russia offers many opportunities for European businesses that share common values across a broad range of sectors, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, finance and healthcare," Kobyakov said, voicing his confidence that the forum would help promote and implement new business projects.At the end of the meeting, Kobyakov invited Fallico to discussions at forthcoming major business platforms and expressed hope for continued dialogue on expanding business contacts at the XVIII Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.
A meeting was held in Moscow between Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, and Antonio Fallico, President of the Italian Conoscere Eurasia (Knowing Eurasia) association.
The parties discussed prospects for trade and economic relations within Greater Eurasia and identified opportunities for cooperation between Russian and European businesses at international forums.
At the XVII Eurasian Economic Forum
in Verona, held in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) on December 5 and 6 2024, Fallico invited participants — including representatives of the European business community — to take part in major international events in 2025.
They include the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 18 to 21, the Eastern Economic Forum from September 3 to 6 and Russian Energy Week from October 15 to 17.
Fallico expressed hope that economic diplomacy would foster dialogue among entrepreneurs from different countries and help stabilize the geopolitical situation.
"The annual Verona Eurasian Economic Forum enables the development of inter-country business dialogue across Greater Eurasia," Fallico said.
The event typically attracts more than 1,000 participants from 30 countries, he explained, and has branched out from its origins in Italy. The forum was held in Azerbaijan in 2022, Uzbekistan in 2023 and the United Arab Emirates
in 2024.
"Russia offers many opportunities for European businesses
that share common values across a broad range of sectors, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, finance and healthcare," Kobyakov said, voicing his confidence that the forum would help promote and implement new business projects.
At the end of the meeting, Kobyakov invited Fallico to discussions at forthcoming major business platforms and expressed hope for continued dialogue on expanding business contacts at the XVIII Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.
The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented, non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of national and international congresses, exhibitions, business, public, youth, sport and cultural events. It was established by the decision of the President of the Russian Federation.
Founded in 2007, the Foundation aims to support the development of economic potential, promote national interests and strengthen Russia's image on the global stage.