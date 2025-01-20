International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/european-business-at-international-forums-prospects-for-cooperation-1121470830.html
European Business at International Forums: Prospects for Cooperation
European Business at International Forums: Prospects for Cooperation
Sputnik International
A meeting was held in Moscow between Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, and Antonio Fallico, President of the Italian nonprofit association "Conoscere Eurasia" ("Knowing Eurasia").
2025-01-20T11:33+0000
2025-01-20T11:43+0000
world
russia
eurasia
business
antonio fallico
anton kobyakov
verona
businesses
businessmen
business deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118828522_0:72:3253:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_2a15f718a6144afc9829327d7b0fe7a3.jpg
The parties discussed prospects for trade and economic relations within Greater Eurasia and identified opportunities for cooperation between Russian and European businesses at international forums.At the XVII Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, held in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) on December 5 and 6 2024, Fallico invited participants — including representatives of the European business community — to take part in major international events in 2025.They include the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 18 to 21, the Eastern Economic Forum from September 3 to 6 and Russian Energy Week from October 15 to 17.Fallico expressed hope that economic diplomacy would foster dialogue among entrepreneurs from different countries and help stabilize the geopolitical situation.The event typically attracts more than 1,000 participants from 30 countries, he explained, and has branched out from its origins in Italy. The forum was held in Azerbaijan in 2022, Uzbekistan in 2023 and the United Arab Emirates in 2024."Russia offers many opportunities for European businesses that share common values across a broad range of sectors, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, finance and healthcare," Kobyakov said, voicing his confidence that the forum would help promote and implement new business projects.At the end of the meeting, Kobyakov invited Fallico to discussions at forthcoming major business platforms and expressed hope for continued dialogue on expanding business contacts at the XVIII Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/western-powers-desire-to-profit-from-banning-russian-energy-sows-chaos-in-europe--slovak-mp-1121428345.html
russia
eurasia
verona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118828522_105:0:2834:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_feb20539bf77b68eb1f9073ddb8ef786.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
roscongress, european business, eurasia, anton kobyakov, russia
roscongress, european business, eurasia, anton kobyakov, russia

European Business at International Forums: Prospects for Cooperation

11:33 GMT 20.01.2025 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 20.01.2025)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2024
SPIEF 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2025
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A meeting was held in Moscow between Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, and Antonio Fallico, President of the Italian Conoscere Eurasia (Knowing Eurasia) association.
The parties discussed prospects for trade and economic relations within Greater Eurasia and identified opportunities for cooperation between Russian and European businesses at international forums.
At the XVII Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, held in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) on December 5 and 6 2024, Fallico invited participants — including representatives of the European business community — to take part in major international events in 2025.
They include the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 18 to 21, the Eastern Economic Forum from September 3 to 6 and Russian Energy Week from October 15 to 17.
Fallico expressed hope that economic diplomacy would foster dialogue among entrepreneurs from different countries and help stabilize the geopolitical situation.

"The annual Verona Eurasian Economic Forum enables the development of inter-country business dialogue across Greater Eurasia," Fallico said.

The event typically attracts more than 1,000 participants from 30 countries, he explained, and has branched out from its origins in Italy. The forum was held in Azerbaijan in 2022, Uzbekistan in 2023 and the United Arab Emirates in 2024.
Macron willing to buy Russian oil and gas to resell to Eastern Europe at markup price – Slovak MP - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2025
Analysis
Western Powers' Desire to Profit From Banning Russian Energy Sows Chaos in Europe – Slovak MP
14 January, 16:39 GMT
"Russia offers many opportunities for European businesses that share common values across a broad range of sectors, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, finance and healthcare," Kobyakov said, voicing his confidence that the forum would help promote and implement new business projects.
At the end of the meeting, Kobyakov invited Fallico to discussions at forthcoming major business platforms and expressed hope for continued dialogue on expanding business contacts at the XVIII Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented, non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of national and international congresses, exhibitions, business, public, youth, sport and cultural events. It was established by the decision of the President of the Russian Federation.

Founded in 2007, the Foundation aims to support the development of economic potential, promote national interests and strengthen Russia's image on the global stage.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала