Money Talks: European Stocks Surge as Putin and Trump Spark Hopes for Ukraine Peace
Money Talks: European Stocks Surge as Putin and Trump Spark Hopes for Ukraine Peace
While the EU’s political class loses its collective minds in the wake of the Putin-Trump phone call, those seeking to rebuild the region’s shattered economies are apparently cautiously optimistic.
2025-02-13
2025-02-13T16:03+0000
2025-02-13T16:03+0000
The indexes of the EU big two – Germany’s GDAXI and France’s FCHI, rose by 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. The European STOXX 600 jumped .8%+.Even the euro, recently pummeled by Trump’s tariff threats, saw a mild rebound against the dollar, (0.1%).Meanwhile, oil and natural gas, key inputs for Europe’s energy-starved economy, tumbled, with natural gas benchmark TTF dropping 9% and Brent crude shedding 1.1%.Analysts from Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Barclays told the Financial Times the gains were linked directly to “optimism” over Ukraine, and presumably, hopes of Russia’s return to the European energy market.Europe committed what President Putin characterized as economic “suicide” in 2022 after rejecting Russian energy, triggering recessions and what some European manufacturers have dubbed the worst deindustrialization crisis since WWII.
