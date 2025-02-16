International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250216/kremlin-trump-can-visit-russia-anytime-once-agreed-upon-1121572428.html
Kremlin: Trump Can Visit Russia Anytime Once Agreed Upon
Kremlin: Trump Can Visit Russia Anytime Once Agreed Upon
Sputnik International
The first potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is of particular importance in the current circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2025-02-16T13:25+0000
2025-02-16T13:25+0000
world
dmitry peskov
donald trump
russia
vladimir putin
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg
"Given that we are talking about the first potential meeting between the two heads of state in the current circumstances, it certainly has a special significance," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Trump can come to Russia at any time when his visit is agreed upon, the spokesman added.Peskov further said that the telephone conversation between the two presidents was a powerful signal of the start of a dialogue on peace.The meeting between the presidents would have required less preparation if the countries had a regular dialogue, the spokesman noted."If we were in the mode of regular dialogue, in the mode of normal interstate relations, it would probably require less preparation," Peskov said.The spokesman added that Trump's statements suggest that he supports the "no war, we need peace" position."What happened with the previous [US] administration - no dialogue, war until the end. This was the official position of the previous administration. Judging by President Trump's statements: we solve problems through dialogue, no war, we need peace. This stance, in theory, should appeal more to any sane person or state," the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/panic-grips-european-leaders-as-eu-left-out-of-trump-putin-call-1121563947.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_262:0:2991:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5ae46b6d97f831748e42c39faf357a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, kremlin, us, vladimir putin, donald trump, dmitry peskov
russia, us, kremlin, us, vladimir putin, donald trump, dmitry peskov

Kremlin: Trump Can Visit Russia Anytime Once Agreed Upon

13:25 GMT 16.02.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is of particular importance in the current circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Given that we are talking about the first potential meeting between the two heads of state in the current circumstances, it certainly has a special significance," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Trump can come to Russia at any time when his visit is agreed upon, the spokesman added.
US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2025
World
Panic Grips European Leaders as EU Left Out of Trump-Putin Call
13 February, 12:49 GMT
Peskov further said that the telephone conversation between the two presidents was a powerful signal of the start of a dialogue on peace.
"This is a powerful signal that we will now try to solve problems through dialogue, and will talk about peace, not war," Peskov told Zarubin.
The meeting between the presidents would have required less preparation if the countries had a regular dialogue, the spokesman noted.
"If we were in the mode of regular dialogue, in the mode of normal interstate relations, it would probably require less preparation," Peskov said.
The spokesman added that Trump's statements suggest that he supports the "no war, we need peace" position.
"What happened with the previous [US] administration - no dialogue, war until the end. This was the official position of the previous administration. Judging by President Trump's statements: we solve problems through dialogue, no war, we need peace. This stance, in theory, should appeal more to any sane person or state," the spokesman said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала