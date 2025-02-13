Panic Grips European Leaders as EU Left Out of Trump-Putin Call

International
The phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has triggered a litany of reactions from European politicians.
The phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has triggered a litany of reactions from European politicians. Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy posted a joined statement by several European states that read: “Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations.” UK Defense Secretary John Healey claimed that no peace talks could be done “about Ukraine without Ukraine.” Boris Pistorius, Germany's defense chief, lamented the development as "regrettable" arguing that the Trump administration had made "concessions" to Russia, while asserting that “it would have been better to speak about a possible NATO membership for Ukraine or possible losses of territory at the negotiating table." Joining the bandwagon, Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock added that “peace can only be achieved together. And that means: with Ukraine and with the Europeans.” In addition, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that "All we need is peace… Ukraine, Europe and the United States should work on this together." For his part, French top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot insisted that "There will be no just and durable peace in Ukraine without Europeans." Meanwhile, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur chimed in, saying: "Europe is investing in Ukrainian defense, and Europe is rebuilding Ukraine with European Union money, with our bilateral aid – so we have to be there."And finally, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for turbo-charging defense production among member states, adding: “We have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position of strength.”
Svetlana Ekimenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy issues, and the exchange of citizens in a telephone call that lasted for one and a half hours, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed.
The phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has triggered a litany of reactions from European politicians.
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy posted a joined statement by several European states that read: “Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations.”
UK Defense Secretary John Healey claimed that no peace talks could be done “about Ukraine without Ukraine.”
Boris Pistorius, Germany's defense chief, lamented the development as "regrettable" arguing that the Trump administration had made "concessions" to Russia, while asserting that “it would have been better to speak about a possible NATO membership for Ukraine or possible losses of territory at the negotiating table."
Joining the bandwagon, Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock added that “peace can only be achieved together. And that means: with Ukraine and with the Europeans.”
In addition, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that "All we need is peace… Ukraine, Europe and the United States should work on this together."
For his part, French top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot insisted that "There will be no just and durable peace in Ukraine without Europeans."
Meanwhile, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur chimed in, saying: "Europe is investing in Ukrainian defense, and Europe is rebuilding Ukraine with European Union money, with our bilateral aid – so we have to be there."
And finally, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for turbo-charging defense production among member states, adding: “We have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position of strength.”
