US Special Envoy: Trust-Building Key to Ending Ukraine Conflict in Saudi Talks
A US delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with Russian officials and there is hope for good progress in the negotiations, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said.
"I am going [to Saudi Arabia] tonight, I'll be traveling there with the National Security Advisor [Michael Waltz] and we'll be having meetings at the direction of the President [Donald Trump], and hopefully we'll make some really good progress with regard to Russia, Ukraine," Witkoff told Fox News. Witkoff added that he did not agree with the concerns of some US allies that Ukraine would not be part of the negotiations, even though Kiev's representatives would not be in Saudi Arabia. Asked whether the US expects that Ukraine would have to give up "a significant portion of its land," Witkoff said the issue is first about "trust building" with Moscow. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter, that the Trump sdministration is seeking to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20.Government sources told the news agency that the Trump administration wants to make a ceasefire deal with Russia by Catholic Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 20 this year.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with Russian officials and there is hope for good progress in the negotiations, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said.
"I am going [to Saudi Arabia] tonight, I'll be traveling there with the National Security Advisor [Michael Waltz] and we'll be having meetings at the direction of the President [Donald Trump], and hopefully we'll make some really good progress with regard to Russia, Ukraine," Witkoff told Fox News.
Witkoff added that he did not agree with the concerns of some US allies that Ukraine would not be part of the negotiations, even though Kiev's representatives would not be in Saudi Arabia.
Asked whether the US expects that Ukraine would have to give up "a significant portion of its land," Witkoff said the issue is first about "trust building" with Moscow.
"Those are details and I'm not dismissive of the details that are important. But I think the beginning here is trust building [with Russia]. It's getting everybody to understand that this war does not belong continuing, that it should end," the special envoy said.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter, that the Trump sdministration is seeking to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20.
Government sources told the news agency that the Trump administration wants to make a ceasefire deal with Russia by Catholic Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 20 this year.
