International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/from-zelensky-to-deep-state-who-could-try-to-sabotage-putin-trump-ukraine-peace-push-1121563597.html
From Zelensky to Deep State: Who Could Try to Sabotage Putin-Trump Ukraine Peace Push?
From Zelensky to Deep State: Who Could Try to Sabotage Putin-Trump Ukraine Peace Push?
Sputnik International
The Putin-Trump phone call has sparked an outcry on both sides of the Atlantic among officials looking to keep the conflict going forever. What forces could bring their resources to bear to stop peace?
2025-02-13T17:26+0000
2025-02-13T17:26+0000
analysis
ukraine
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
congress
nato
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107015825_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c22839c4b76c10ff888822768b6abc.jpg
Volodymyr ZelenskyHas the most to lose, facing not only the cutoff of easy-to-embezzle Western aid, but potential assassination by the neo-Nazi thugs helping keep his regime afloat.Zelensky could sabotage peace by: a) rejecting Trump’s orders b) making a deal for support from other NATO powers c) staging a false flag provocation to justify keeping the conflict going, something already done successfully in the spring of 2022 to bolster Western support.EU and UKArguably more heavily invested in the Ukraine project than the US, and the main beneficiaries of the 2014 Maidan coup, EU countries and the UK could take over US commitments. This would cost Europe $3.1 trln over 10 years, per a new assessment by Bloomberg Economics.US CongressWithout Congressional support, Trump won’t be able to lift Russia sanctions, nor fully halt money and arms being sent to Ukraine.Only Congress can approve or block new aid packages. If Democrats and even a handful of hawkish Republicans (of whom there are plenty) teamed up, Trump’s plans to bring pressure to bear on Kiev could be frustrated.Deep StateAfter Trump’s election in 2016, elements of the deep state, ranging from the intelligence community and State Department to top officials like Mike Pompeo and John Bolton successfully sabotaged his agenda, including Trump’s desire to improve relations with Russia.In his first term, Trump 1.0 ended up not only ramping up anti-Russian sanctions and joined the diplomatic expulsion wars, but approved arms aid for Ukraine in 2017.The deep state has its own ideas about the ‘right’ trajectory for US foreign policy.In 2020, Trump Syria envoy Jim Jeffrey offered interesting insights into how the Washington apparatus works, boasting about how he and his staff obfuscated and covered up the true size of the US military footprint in Syria, and straight up ignored the president’s demands to withdraw troops.In Ukraine, where the strategic, military and economic stakes are far higher, it’s guaranteed the deep state will try to sabotage Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/us-congress-votes-for-weapons-free-healthcare-for-ukraine-1118099981.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20201113/what-withdrawal-senior-official-boasts-about-openly-lying-to-trump-to-keep-us-troops-in-syria-1081158526.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107015825_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04bfc50637bbd21f027afbb5860b5612.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will deep state sabotage ukraine peace, who can stop putin and trump in ukraine, can ukraine peace be stopped
will deep state sabotage ukraine peace, who can stop putin and trump in ukraine, can ukraine peace be stopped

From Zelensky to Deep State: Who Could Try to Sabotage Putin-Trump Ukraine Peace Push?

17:26 GMT 13.02.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022.
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Putin-Trump phone call has sparked an outcry on both sides of the Atlantic among officials looking to keep the conflict going forever. What forces could bring their resources to bear to stop peace?

Volodymyr Zelensky

Has the most to lose, facing not only the cutoff of easy-to-embezzle Western aid, but potential assassination by the neo-Nazi thugs helping keep his regime afloat.
Zelensky could sabotage peace by: a) rejecting Trump’s orders b) making a deal for support from other NATO powers c) staging a false flag provocation to justify keeping the conflict going, something already done successfully in the spring of 2022 to bolster Western support.

EU and UK

Arguably more heavily invested in the Ukraine project than the US, and the main beneficiaries of the 2014 Maidan coup, EU countries and the UK could take over US commitments. This would cost Europe $3.1 trln over 10 years, per a new assessment by Bloomberg Economics.

US Congress

Without Congressional support, Trump won’t be able to lift Russia sanctions, nor fully halt money and arms being sent to Ukraine.
Only Congress can approve or block new aid packages. If Democrats and even a handful of hawkish Republicans (of whom there are plenty) teamed up, Trump’s plans to bring pressure to bear on Kiev could be frustrated.
Screenshot from a video posted to the X social media platform by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) of members of the US House of Representatives waving Ukrainian flags after the passage of an expansive military aid bill for the country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2024
Analysis
US Congress Votes for Weapons, Free Healthcare for Ukraine
24 April 2024, 23:42 GMT

Deep State

After Trump’s election in 2016, elements of the deep state, ranging from the intelligence community and State Department to top officials like Mike Pompeo and John Bolton successfully sabotaged his agenda, including Trump’s desire to improve relations with Russia.
In his first term, Trump 1.0 ended up not only ramping up anti-Russian sanctions and joined the diplomatic expulsion wars, but approved arms aid for Ukraine in 2017.
The deep state has its own ideas about the ‘right’ trajectory for US foreign policy.
In 2020, Trump Syria envoy Jim Jeffrey offered interesting insights into how the Washington apparatus works, boasting about how he and his staff obfuscated and covered up the true size of the US military footprint in Syria, and straight up ignored the president’s demands to withdraw troops.
In Ukraine, where the strategic, military and economic stakes are far higher, it’s guaranteed the deep state will try to sabotage Trump.
Amb. James Jeffrey, the State Department special representative for Syria engagement and special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, prepares to testify as the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2020
World
‘What Withdrawal?’ Senior Official Boasts About Openly Lying to Trump to Keep US Troops in Syria
13 November 2020, 18:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала